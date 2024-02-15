In a single season, Purdue's Lance Jones has gone from an unknown mid-major player to a potential NBA hopeful. While many student-athletes have benefitted from the transfer portal, Jones might be among the most notable. The Southern Illinois transfer is exactly the player who would have been under the radar. But a season at Purdue has changed his trajectory.

Jones was unranked as a 2019 recruit at Southern Illinois. But he was a four-year starter for the Salukis, scoring 1,514 points, grabbing 372 rebounds and plucking 176 steals. The 6-foot-1 guard was solid, capable and not on the NBA radar.

But a season later, things may be changing. Jones averages 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Purdue Boilermakers. Jones is hitting 35.6% of his 3-point attempts and is second on the team in scoring, assists and steals.

While Jones probably won't be in the NBA lottery, his solid all-around game could earn him a place in the league. Here are five possible destinations for Lance Jones.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Lance Jones

#1. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero could team up with Lance Jones next season.

While the Magic have a solid starting backcourt with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, Orlando is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA (currently third worst). Jones is versatile enough to play either guard spot and could add quality depth to a team likely already headed for the NBA playoffs. Orlando might be a good fit for Jones.

#2. Charlotte Hornets

With the recent trade of Terry Rozier, Charlotte is a little thin in the backcourt. Getting rid of Rozier will allow LeMelo Ball to run the Hornets' offense. That's fine with Jones, who is probably more comfortable off the ball anyway. New acquisition Tre Mann is seeing those minutes now, but Jones would be a younger and likely cheaper option. Don't sleep on Charlotte and Jones teaming up.

#3. San Antonio Spurs

On some level, the Spurs can use everything except a center. While Devin Vassell is a solid backcourt option, San Antonio is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting. With the Spurs, Jones could get in on the front of a youth movement. Playing with Victor Wembanyama is a likely career boost for any young guard, and Lance Jones could benefit from that boost.

#4. Golden State Warriors

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are comparatively ancient. Chris Paul is 38, Stephen Curry is 35, and Klay Thompson is 33. The Warriors need youth, and they perfected the 3-point-centric attack. Jones is exactly the sort of under-the-radar guy that the Warriors find to extend their run. They're probably past dynasty days, but Jones could help keep the core moving forward.

#5. Indiana Pacers

There's always a good story for a player getting drafted near his college, and Purdue's Jones could fit the mold. Indiana dealt Buddy Hield and got Doug McDermott to fill that perimeter role. But McDermott's contract is about to end, and Indiana could use a 3-point threat to play with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Fan support could help keep Jones "home" in Indiana.

Where do you think Lance Jones will end up? Will he be a draft pick or ink a free-agent deal? Let us hear from you in the comment section below.