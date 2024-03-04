"Last year we were average to below average team in that area": Purdue’s Matt Painter reveals key difference between this year’s and last year’s squad 

Purdue coach Matt Painter has revealed that the team's significant improvement in 3-point shooting percentage this year was the key difference from last season's campaign.

Painter made the statement in an episode of the "College Hoops Today" podcast with Jon Rothstein. He pointed out that the significant jump in that department has helped the Boilermakers become one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country this season.

"We have the No. 1 3-point field goal percentage in the country. You know last year, we were average to below average team in that area," the 53-year-old coach said.

The team has been accurate from the 3-point area this season, with a 40.5% clip. Last year, Purdue shot 32.6% from deep.

Painter credits sophomores Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer for their remarkable uptick in 3-point marksmanship. Smith is shooting 44.1% from way downtown and Loyer is not far behind at 41.7%.

"Our guards that were freshmen are now sophomores," Painter said. "Braden Smith has made a huge jump. Fletcher's (Loyer) shooting a better percentage even though he's had some struggles the last four or five games."

Aside from Smith and Loyer, Mason Gillis and Myles Colvin have contributed to Purdue's outside sniping. They are shooting above 40% from deep this season.

Lance Jones #55 of the Purdue Boilermakers and A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans reach for the ball during the second half

Purdue's 3-point marksmanship helps Boilermakers clinch share of Big Ten title

Purdue's accuracy from deep helped the team secure an 80-74 win over Michigan State that handed them a share of the Big Ten Conference title on Saturday.

The Boilermakers made 10-of-20 shots from the 3-point area as Smith shot a perfect 4-of-4 from deep while Loyer made 4-of-6.

The marksmanship of Loyer and Smith also helped 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey dominate the paint against the Spartans. The 3-pointers freed Edey from Michigan State's defenders who intended to clog the middle and make life difficult for the big man.

Edey finished with 32 points, on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Purdue.

The Boilermakers seek to solidify their status in the NCAA Tournament and grab the outright Big Ten title when they face Illinois on Tuesday night.

