Lebron James, Jason Sudeikis, Mike Trout and more show love to Caitlin Clark as Iowa take on Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

The Iowa Hawkeyes are currently in battle with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA women's basketball National Championship Game and it is full of stars in the athletic and entertainment worlds. While there are superstars on the court for the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks, celebrity row has been seen showing support.

Actor Jason Sudeikis is at the game today while Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout have shown their support in other ways.

James has been tweeting during the game and showing his support for women's basketball as he prepares for a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves later tonight. Trout showed up to his afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox rocking a Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes jersey.

They are far from the only big names showing their support for women's basketball and Caitlin Clark as she attempts to win her first national championship. Some more big names appeared on the Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi alternate broadcast such as Snoop Dogg and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, just to name a few.

Can women's college basketball carry this momentum next season?

One of the bigger things that women's college basketball needs to figure out is how to keep the momentum they were able to get this season going. A lot of people who are fans of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are going to need to learn how to keep chugging along as both women are entering the WNBA.

The Elite Eight and Final Four games for the Iowa Hawkeyes saw a record number of viewers for those games and the WNBA viewership may be a sign if the popularity continues. It also helps that college basketball being single elimination games in the postseason for every possession to mean so much more.

