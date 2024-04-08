"Reality is coming": 3X WNBA champ Diana Taurasi drops words of wisdom for $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark has been dominant for the Iowa Hawkeyes throughout her collegiate career, becoming the NCAA all-time leading scorer in the 2023-24 season. The senior guard is heading to her second consecutive national championship game against South Carolina on Sunday, but some people are questioning if this success will translate into the WNBA.

While appearing on ESPN's "SportsCenter" with Scott Van Pelt after the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies Final Four game, former WNBA champion Diana Taurasi explained how things could change for Caitlin Clark.

"Reality is coming... You know, there is levels to this thing. And that's just life, we've all been through it," Taurasi said. "You see it on the NBA side, and you're going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.

"Not saying it's not gonna translate. Because when you are great at what you do, it's just gonna get better. But there is gonna be a transition period where you're gonna need to give yourself some grace as a rookie. It might take a little bit longer for some people." h/t The Comeback

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most talked-about student-athletes statistically, as she leads the country in points and assists per game. She is averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks while having a 45.8/37.8/86.0 shooting split in 34.8 minutes per game.

Clark has also signed several lucrative name, image and likeness deals, reaching a $3.2 million NIL valuation, according to On3.

Where will Caitlin Clark get drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft?

While nothing has been set in stone, it is pretty clear where Caitlin Clark will be selected in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Indiana Fever have the first pick after winning the draft lottery and will likely select Clark.

It makes a lot of sense with how well she has performed throughout her career and what type of spark she will bring to the Fever for the next handful of years at the very least.

