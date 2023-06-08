Leonard Miller scouting report: Where will the Canadian big man land in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Leonard Miller has been doing exceptionally well at coming out of nowhere and climbing up draft boards. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA draft but decided to withdraw his name and instead joined the G League Ignite. That might have been the smartest move for him, as now he is viewed as one of the top prospects in the class.

He does the dirty work and can be a solid addition to whatever team wants to add a versatile big man. But where would be the best fit for Leonard Miller? Let's discuss his playstyle and what teams could be in the market for his services.

Where does Leonard Miller fit best?

Miller has shown flashes of greatness and has developed very solid ball-handling skills for a 6-10 213-pound forward. He also is a lefty, which is going to give defenders fits as everything is backward to them defending Miller.

Instead of playing at the NCAA level, he decided to join the G League Ignite and dominated the competition. In 24 games, Miller finished with 18 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. He did an incredible job showcasing his shooting ability and connected on 55.4 percent of shots, 32.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.2 percent from the charity stripe.

The big man will be on many of the team's radars heading into the 2023 NBA draft, and one team that'll likely be interested is the Brooklyn Nets with either the 21st or 22nd overall selection. They have Nic Claxton at the center position, but he is a bit undersized and could use another rebounding threat in the frontcourt. This would also continue the Nets' moves of getting players that can switch defensively and use their length to dominate the opposition.

Another team is the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th pick. This is the highest I can see a team reaching to get Leonard Miller, as they need more wing depth. Jarred Vanderbilt is in the last year of his current deal and could be expendable. This allows him to develop and not be forced into a huge role to begin his career. Also, the ability to develop under LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be massive for his potential.

Where do you want Leonard Miller to end up in the NBA draft?

