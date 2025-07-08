Liatu King college career: A look back at the early career of the recently waived Dallas Wings player

Liatu King has been waived by the Dallas Wings, the team announced on Tuesday. The former Notre Dame star was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round of the 2025 WNBA draft and signed a rest-of-season contract with the Wings on July 2.

As King determines the next steps in her WNBA career, here's a look back at her college days.

King is a Washington DC native who honed her skill set at Bishop McNamara High School. She recorded 1,024 career points and 1,018 rebounds and racked up a number of impressive accolades.

During her junior campaign, King averaged 9 points per game and earned Second Team All-WCAC. As a senior, she was named First Team All-WCAC and Washington Post’s Second Team All-Met.

King began her college career at Pittsburgh and made an immediate impact on the team, appearing in 19 games as a freshman. As a role player off the bench, the forward averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 14.3 average minutes on the court.

Over the next three seasons, King continued to develop and began seeing starts for the Panthers. As a senior, she led Pitt in scoring (18.7 ppg), rebounds (10.3 rpg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocks (1.5 bpg). All of these values were career highs, and King was named ACC's Most Improved Player.

Liatu King transferred to Notre Dame for her final season of eligibility. In her sole season with the Fighting Irish, she led the squad in rebounds with 10.4 rpg.

Now, King is looking to continue her basketball career at the professional level but has been faced with an obstacle after being waived by the Wings.

Liatu King's WNBA journey

After her impressive season at Notre Dame, Liatu King was selected at No. 27 by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA draft. She was cut from the roster but was later resigned to a hardship contract.

The forward appeared in 12 games for Los Angeles, averaging an even 10 minutes per game. King put up 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Sparks while shooting 50.0%.

After being released by the Sparks, King was picked up by the Wings on July 2. She appeared in two games for Dallas, averaging 1.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 8.0 average minutes.

Less than a week after signing her, the Wings have waived Liatu King. She will now look ahead to the next steps in her professional playing journey.

