LSU vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 8 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will square off in women's basketball action at the Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Southeastern Conference game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Tigers (19-4, 6-3 SEC) are coming off a dominant 106-66 home win against the Florida Gators on Sunday. The Commodores (17-6, 4-5), meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak after a 74-66 home loss on Monday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline LSU Tigers -14.5 (-115) Over 150.5 (-115) -1200 Vanderbilt Commodores +14.5 (-105) Under 150.5 (-105) +550

LSU vs. Vanderbilt head-to-head

The LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are no strangers to one another as they have faced off 56 times heading into tonight's action. Each team has won 28 games and Thursday night's action will decide who holds the advantage.

Their last game was on Jan. 23, 2023, with LSU winning 82-63 on the road.

Where to watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt

The game will be aired on both linear television and streaming platforms. SEC Network will air the game on television, while it will also be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt: Best picks and prediction

The LSU Tigers are the 13th-ranked program in women's college basketball for a reason and should be able to dominate a conference rival in the Vanderbilt Commodores. A huge difference lately has been their ability to score as the Tigers are averaging 87.0 points in their last four games while the Commodores are scoring 63.6 points in their last five games.

LSU's defense on the road has been doing incredibly well as they are giving up 60.4 points per game this season. They also boast an electric offense that won a national championship one year ago.

Junior forward Angel Reese has shown to still be a dominant player as she is averaging 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game. She plays below the rim and is shooting 50.0% from the floor.

All in all, go with the LSU Tigers to dominate and cover the spread on the road.

Pick: LSU Tigers -14.5 (-115)

