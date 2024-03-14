March Madness tracker: Full list of women's college basketball teams set to miss out on this year's tournament

  • home icon
The 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness is right around the corner. The conference championships are ongoing to determine the teams that will make it through the NCAA Tournament proper.

However, some teams are already out of the running due to their lackluster records. Below is the list of teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament.

Teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament in 2024 March Madness

Here are the teams that are not qualified or ineligible to compete in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

America East - New Hampshire

Atlantic 10 - Davidson

ASUN - Bellarmine, North Florida, Queens

Big West - UC San Diego, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Northridge

Ivy League - Brown, Yale, Cornell, Dartmouth

MAC - Miami (Ohio), Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan

Northeast - Le Moyne, Stonehill, Wagner

Ohio Valley - Southern Missouri State, Lindenwood, SIU Edwardsville

SWAC - Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State

Southland - McNeese, Houston Christian

Summit League - St. Thomas

WAC - Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley, Utah Valley, Utah Tech, Tarleton State

List of teams that have never made it to the Women's NCAA tournament

There are college programs that consistently qualify for the Women's NCAA Tournament.

As of the 2023 season, Tennessee has the most tournament appearances, making it to March Madness 41 times. Georgia, Stanford and Texas are the next successful, with 36 appearances each.

Big East power UConn round out the top-five with 35 NCAA Tournament bids. Caitlin Clark's Iowa is tied for sixth with North Carolina and Maryland, with 30 appearances apiece.

However, some teams are not fortunate enough to make it through the Women's NCAA Tournament in school history. Below are the teams that have never made it to March Madness.

CONFERENCENO OF TEAMSTEAMS
Northeast6Central Connecticut, Fairleigh Dickinson, Le Moyne, Merrimack, Stonehill, Wagner
WAC6California Baptist, Grand Canyon, Sam Houston, Tarleton, Utah Tech, UTRGV
ASUN5Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens (NC)
America East5Binghamton, Bryant, New Hampshire, NJIT, UMass Lowell
Mountain West4Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State
Colonial Athletic4Charleston, Hofsfra, UNC Wilmington, William & Mary
Summit League4Kansas City, North Dakota State, Omaha, St Thomas (Minnesota)
Ohio Valley4Lindenwood, Morehead State, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Indiana
Southland3Houston Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Mid-Eastern Athletic3Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, North Carolina Central
Atlantic 103Davidson, George Mason, Loyola Chicago
SWAC3Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State
Sun Belt2Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina
Big West2Cal State Bakersfield, UC San Diego
Big South2Charleston Southern, South Carolina Upstate
Ivy League2Columbia, Yale
Missouri Valley2Indiana State, UIC
MAAC2Niagara, Rider
Horizon League2Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne
Independent1Chicago State
Conference USA1Jacksonville State
Patriot League1 Lafayette
West Coast1 Pacific
Southern1 Wofford

Which team will be in the Women's NCAA Tournament for the first time?

At the moment, the Presbyterian Blue Hose is the only team that has qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the first time. The fifth-seeded Blue Hose (20-14) won the Big South Conference tournament, beating No. 3 Radford, 60-37, in the final.

Presbyterian gained the automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, joining 15 other teams that have secured their slots for the knockout rounds.

Fifty-two slots are up for grabs in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. There are still 16 ongoing conference tournaments, and the choices of the selection committee on Selection Sunday, which is slated to be held on Mar. 17, 8 p.m. ET.

The tournament kicks off on Mar. 20-21 with the First Four and concludes on Apr. 7, 3 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio.

