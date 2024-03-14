March Madness tracker: Full list of women's college basketball teams set to miss out on this year's tournament

The 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness is right around the corner. The conference championships are ongoing to determine the teams that will make it through the NCAA Tournament proper.
However, some teams are already out of the running due to their lackluster records. Below is the list of teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament.
Teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament in 2024 March Madness
Here are the teams that are not qualified or ineligible to compete in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
America East - New Hampshire
Atlantic 10 - Davidson
ASUN - Bellarmine, North Florida, Queens
Big West - UC San Diego, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Northridge
Ivy League - Brown, Yale, Cornell, Dartmouth
MAC - Miami (Ohio), Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan
Northeast - Le Moyne, Stonehill, Wagner
Ohio Valley - Southern Missouri State, Lindenwood, SIU Edwardsville
SWAC - Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State
Southland - McNeese, Houston Christian
Summit League - St. Thomas
WAC - Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley, Utah Valley, Utah Tech, Tarleton State
List of teams that have never made it to the Women's NCAA tournament
There are college programs that consistently qualify for the Women's NCAA Tournament.
As of the 2023 season, Tennessee has the most tournament appearances, making it to March Madness 41 times. Georgia, Stanford and Texas are the next successful, with 36 appearances each.
Big East power UConn round out the top-five with 35 NCAA Tournament bids. Caitlin Clark's Iowa is tied for sixth with North Carolina and Maryland, with 30 appearances apiece.
However, some teams are not fortunate enough to make it through the Women's NCAA Tournament in school history. Below are the teams that have never made it to March Madness.
Which team will be in the Women's NCAA Tournament for the first time?
At the moment, the Presbyterian Blue Hose is the only team that has qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the first time. The fifth-seeded Blue Hose (20-14) won the Big South Conference tournament, beating No. 3 Radford, 60-37, in the final.
Presbyterian gained the automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, joining 15 other teams that have secured their slots for the knockout rounds.
Fifty-two slots are up for grabs in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. There are still 16 ongoing conference tournaments, and the choices of the selection committee on Selection Sunday, which is slated to be held on Mar. 17, 8 p.m. ET.
The tournament kicks off on Mar. 20-21 with the First Four and concludes on Apr. 7, 3 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio.
