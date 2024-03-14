March Madness tracker: Full list of women's college basketball teams set to miss out on this year's tournament

The 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness is right around the corner. The conference championships are ongoing to determine the teams that will make it through the NCAA Tournament proper.

However, some teams are already out of the running due to their lackluster records. Below is the list of teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament.

Teams that have not qualified for the Women's NCAA Tournament in 2024 March Madness

Here are the teams that are not qualified or ineligible to compete in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

America East - New Hampshire

Atlantic 10 - Davidson

ASUN - Bellarmine, North Florida, Queens

Big West - UC San Diego, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Northridge

Ivy League - Brown, Yale, Cornell, Dartmouth

MAC - Miami (Ohio), Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan

Northeast - Le Moyne, Stonehill, Wagner

Ohio Valley - Southern Missouri State, Lindenwood, SIU Edwardsville

SWAC - Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State

Southland - McNeese, Houston Christian

Summit League - St. Thomas

WAC - Seattle, UT Rio Grande Valley, Utah Valley, Utah Tech, Tarleton State

List of teams that have never made it to the Women's NCAA tournament

There are college programs that consistently qualify for the Women's NCAA Tournament.

As of the 2023 season, Tennessee has the most tournament appearances, making it to March Madness 41 times. Georgia, Stanford and Texas are the next successful, with 36 appearances each.

Big East power UConn round out the top-five with 35 NCAA Tournament bids. Caitlin Clark's Iowa is tied for sixth with North Carolina and Maryland, with 30 appearances apiece.

However, some teams are not fortunate enough to make it through the Women's NCAA Tournament in school history. Below are the teams that have never made it to March Madness.

CONFERENCE NO OF TEAMS TEAMS Northeast 6 Central Connecticut, Fairleigh Dickinson, Le Moyne, Merrimack, Stonehill, Wagner WAC 6 California Baptist, Grand Canyon, Sam Houston, Tarleton, Utah Tech, UTRGV ASUN 5 Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens (NC) America East 5 Binghamton, Bryant, New Hampshire, NJIT, UMass Lowell Mountain West 4 Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State Colonial Athletic 4 Charleston, Hofsfra, UNC Wilmington, William & Mary Summit League 4 Kansas City, North Dakota State, Omaha, St Thomas (Minnesota) Ohio Valley 4 Lindenwood, Morehead State, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Indiana Southland 3 Houston Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Mid-Eastern Athletic 3 Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, North Carolina Central Atlantic 10 3 Davidson, George Mason, Loyola Chicago SWAC 3 Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State Sun Belt 2 Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina Big West 2 Cal State Bakersfield, UC San Diego Big South 2 Charleston Southern, South Carolina Upstate Ivy League 2 Columbia, Yale Missouri Valley 2 Indiana State, UIC MAAC 2 Niagara, Rider Horizon League 2 Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne Independent 1 Chicago State Conference USA 1 Jacksonville State Patriot League 1 Lafayette West Coast 1 Pacific Southern 1 Wofford

Which team will be in the Women's NCAA Tournament for the first time?

At the moment, the Presbyterian Blue Hose is the only team that has qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the first time. The fifth-seeded Blue Hose (20-14) won the Big South Conference tournament, beating No. 3 Radford, 60-37, in the final.

Presbyterian gained the automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, joining 15 other teams that have secured their slots for the knockout rounds.

Fifty-two slots are up for grabs in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. There are still 16 ongoing conference tournaments, and the choices of the selection committee on Selection Sunday, which is slated to be held on Mar. 17, 8 p.m. ET.

The tournament kicks off on Mar. 20-21 with the First Four and concludes on Apr. 7, 3 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio.

