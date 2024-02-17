Mark Mitchell NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Duke forward ft. Indiana Pacers and more

Duke's Mark Mitchell is an impressive sophomore with a likely NBA future. The forward chose to return to Duke after a solid freshman season and has improved this year. Mitchell is a bit undersized to play power forward at 6-foot-8, but his skill set could help him reach the next level regardless.

Mitchell was a five-star prospect who 247sports.com ranked No. 13 in the 2022 national recruiting class. Mitchell was also slotted as the third-best power forward in the nation. A regular starter as a freshman, Mitchell averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Some analysts had slotted Mitchell as a first-round draft pick, but he chose to return to Duke.

In his sophomore campaign, Mitchell is averaging 13.1 ppg and 6.5 rpg. Mitchell has been competent at the 3-point line, shooting at 29.9%. He's a solid foul shooter (73.5%), a good rebounder and a solid inside scorer. His draft future is uncertain, perhaps in part because it's unclear when he'll go pro. But if he makes the jump in 2024, here are five possible destinations.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Mark Mitchell

#1. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton would benefit from Mark Mitchell's rebounding game in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers added Pascal Siakam, but they can still use some frontcourt depth. Myles Turner's contract is short-term, and the Pacers are last in the NBA in rebounding. Mitchell has played with excellent guards at Duke, so he'd fit in well with the Indiana system. At the very least, he'd be a good reserve player. He could grow into something better with good luck.

#2. Washington Wizards

Similarly, Washington is next to last in the NBA in rebounding. While Kyle Kuzma is likely their top player, he's not a rugged rebounder, and Washington's center options are thin. Mitchell would have the chance to see instant playing time with the Washington Wizards and could flourish with the opportunity to claim more minutes.

#3. Charlotte Hornets

With the recent trade of P.J. Washington, the Charlotte Hornets are thin at power forward. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller are a solid nucleus on the wing, but a young big man would help them out defensively.

Mitchell would also allow the Charlotte big three to work the wings and score. Don't underestimate a local Duke guy being a favorite in Charlotte either.

#4. Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder might not seem like a great possibility. They do have Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, but Williams is undersized and Holmgren has already missed a season due to injury. At the very least, Mark Mitchell could be a combination of an insurance policy and a larger defender to spell Williams.

But a team as talented as the Thunder may need to think economics, and Williams also helps there.

#5. Los Angeles Lakers

Mark Mitchell could be a cost-efficient replacement for Jarred Vanderbilt. LeBron's end game will soon begin and Anthony Davis would benefit from another rebounder to free him up. The LA Lakers won't be able to truly rebuild, but fitting youthful replacements for older veterans is the next best thing. They could well use Mitchell under such a scenario.

Where do you think Mark Mitchell will end up? Should he stay at Duke for another season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.