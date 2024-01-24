Marquette vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a huge Big East Conference matchup inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET), the 14th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles battle it out against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 in Big East) are on a two-game winning streak after a 73-72 road win over the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday. The Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7) are on a massive six-game losing streak after a 74-60 road loss on Saturday against the Butler Bulldogs.

Marquette vs DePaul betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Marquette Golden Eagles -17.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-115) -3000 DePaul Blue Demons +17.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-105) +1300

Marquette vs DePaul Head-to-Head

This is the 27th time that the Marquette Golden Eagles and the DePaul Blue Demons will battle it out against one another. The Golden Eagles hold a 19-7 record against the Blue Demons and won the previous two meetings, including a 90-84 home win on Feb. 25, 2023.

Where to watch Marquette vs. DePaul

This game is going to be televised on CBS Sports Network tonight. You can also catch it on YouTube TV or Fubo if you are streaming the game.

Marquette vs. DePaul Key Injuries

Marquette

Guard Chase Ross: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Sean Jones: Knee (OUT)

DePaul

Guard Keyondre Young: Shoulder (Questionable)

Guard Chico Carter Jr: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Caleb Murphy: Wrist (OUT)

Marquette vs. DePaul: Best Picks and Prediction

When diving into the against-the-spread records throughout the season, there is a clear difference between these teams. The Golden Eagles are 9-8-1 against the spread, while the Blue Demons have a 5-12-1 record against the spread.

The difference lately between these programs has been on the defensive side of the court, as Marquette is allowing 74.3 points in their previous four games while DePaul is giving up 89.3 points in their last three games.

The Blue Demons do not have an answer for junior guard Kam Jones. So far this season, he is averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. He is a strong shooter, as he is connecting on 45.4% from the floor, 34.2% from the three-point line and 71.4% from the charity stripe.

There is a reason why Marquette is the 14th-ranked program and DePaul has less than a handful of wins so go with the Marquette Golden Eagles on the road to cover a large number.

Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles -17.5 (-110)

