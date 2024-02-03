Marquette vs Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Big East matchup on Saturday afternoon, the ninth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas clash at Capital One Arena. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3 Big East) are on a five-game winning streak after an 85-80 road win on Tuesday against the Villanova Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Hoyas (8-12, 1-8) are on a five-game losing streak as they are coming off an 84-76 road loss last Saturday against the Providence Friars.

Marquette vs. Georgetown betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Marquette Golden Eagles -11.5 (-120) Over 152.5 (-105) -800 Georgetown Hoyas +11.5 (EVEN) Under 152.5 (-115) +550

Marquette vs. Georgetown head-to-head

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas are battling it out for the 35th time, and the Golden Eagles have the advantage with a 21-13 record. They have been dominating this series as of late, winning the last five games against the Hoyas.

The most recent matchup was last season when the two teams played in Milwaukee, with Marquette picking up a 62-57 road win on Dec. 22, 2023.

Where to watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

This Big East battle will be available on linear television as it will air on FS1. The game will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports app, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Marquette vs. Georgetown crucial injuries

Marquette

Guard Kam Jones: Ankle (Questionable)

Guard Sean Jones: Knee (OUT)

Georgetown

Guard Donovan Grant: Concussion (OUT)

Marquette vs. Georgetown: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Marquette Golden Eagles are ranked inside the top 10 while the Georgetown Hoyas are a handful of games below .500 this season. Marquette has dominated the all-time series and should be able to do so again today.

There is a clear difference in shooting the basketball as the Golden Eagles are shooting 47.2% as a team while the Hoyas are connecting on 42.0% of their shots. Georgetown does not have the manpower to slow down sophomore guard Jayden Epps, averaging 19.2 points, 2,2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 33.8 minutes of action.

The Golden Eagles are superior in coaching and talent, so go with them to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles -11.5 (-120)

