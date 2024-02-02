Marshall vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

A busy Thursday night in College Basketball will see the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Sun Belt) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-8 Sun Belt). The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST in Huntington, WV, on Marshall's home floor, the Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall will look to put themselves over .500 on the season, having won their last two games. Meanwhile, Old Dominion have lost their last three games. Their last win was a 25-point victory over the Thundering Herd on Jan.18.

Marshall vs Old Dominion: Prediction

The two teams will be very familiar with one-another, as they previously met just two weeks ago. Old Dominion put on a show in front of their home fans, scoring 54 points in the second half to beat the Thundering Herd 91-66.

This time, the action will shift to Marshall's home court, where they will seek revenge for that big loss. The last time the two teams matched up, Marshall received a big performance from their leading scorer Obinna Anochili-Killen. He scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Thundering Herd will look for another solid performance from him in this rematch.

Freshman guard Vasean Allette has been outstanding for Old Dominion this season, leading the team in five major stat categories. Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists on the year. In the last matchup between the two teams, he scored a game-high 27 points and shot 4-7 from the 3-point ranger. Marshall's priority will have to be slowing down this exceptional freshman.

Marshall should be able to learn from what went wrong in the previous head-to-head meeting and come out on top here. They have the offensive talent and scoring ability to build a lead but will need to tighten up on defense.

Marshall is a -9.5 point favorite, but it wouldn't be a shock if the matchup finished a lot closer than that when the final buzzer sounds.

Pick: Old Dominion +9.5 (-115)

Marshall vs Old Dominion: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-8 Conf) +9.5 (-115) o152.5 (-110) +365 Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Conf) -9.5 (-105) u152.5 (-110) -500

Marshall vs Old Dominion: Head-to-head

Marshall owns the last 10 meetings head-to-head between the two teams. Old Dominion have won the last two meetings, including a 91-66 home win on Jan 18, 2024. The home team has been victorious in he last five matchups.

Marshall vs Old Dominion: Where to watch?

This game tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST from the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, WV on ESPN+. Fans can watch on the ESPN app through an ESPN+ subscription.