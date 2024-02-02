Eastern Washington vs Montana State prediction, odds & picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Eastern Washington Eagles will face the Montana State Bobcats for a Big Sky matchup on Thursday night inside Worthington Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) are on a massive nine-game winning streak after an 85-70 home victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-11, 5-3) are looking to recover from Saturday's 94-91 road loss against the Portland State Vikings.

Eastern Washington vs. Montana State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Eastern Washington Eagles -3.5 (-110) Over 151.5 (-105) -165 Montana State Bobcats +3.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-115) +140

Eastern Washington vs. Montana State head-to-head

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Montana State Bobcats are battling it out for the 34th time, and the Eagles hold a 22-13 record.

The most recent game was last season as they played in Washington, where the Bobcats picked up a 79-74 road win on Feb. 27, 2023.

Where to watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana State

This Big Sky Conference game will not be airing on linear television. So, the only way to watch it without going to Worthington Arena would be to stream it on the ESPN+ app.

Eastern Washington vs. Montana State crucial injuries

Eastern Washington

No injuries to report

Montana State

No injuries to report

Eastern Washington vs. Montana State: Best picks and prediction

The Eastern Washington Eagles are due to regress a bit when looking at the against-the-spread record, as they are 14-4 against the spread. Regarding the offenses throughout the last five games, Eastern Washington is scoring 80.0 points per game, while Montana State 81.0 ppg.

The Bobcats forward junior Brian Goracke has been doing well throughout the year, averaging 15.5 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. He has been shooting pretty well, shooting 45.4%, including 38.2% from 3-point and 92.1% from the charity stripe.

Go with the Montana State Bobcats to cover the spread at home in this game as the best option for betting.

Pick: Montana State Bobcats +3.5 (-110)

