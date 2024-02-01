Stanford vs. Arizona State prediction, odds & picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Desert Financial Arena will host a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday night between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Cardinal (10-9, 5-4 Pac-12) are coming off a 73-71 road loss on Friday against the California Golden Bears. The Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4) are on a two-game losing streak after an 84-71 road loss against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

Also Read: CFB insider Texas A&M to Big Ten expansion becomes real-time possibility as conference realignment hits Aggies coast

Stanford vs. Arizona State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Stanford Cardinal +1.5 (-120) Over 151.5 (-115) EVEN Arizona State Sun Devils -1.5 (EVEN) Under 151.5 (-105) -120

Stanford vs. Arizona State head-to-head

The Stanford Cardinal and Arizona State Sun Devils have been familiar with each other's playing styles since 2000. This will be the 48th time these programs clash. Stanford has the advantage with a 28-19 record, but Arizona State won the previous three games.

The most recent game was Dec. 29, 2023, when the Sun Devils picked up a 76-73 road win.

Where to watch Stanford vs. Arizona State

The Stanford vs. Arizona State game will be on ESPN2. It is also available for streaming on Fubo, ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

Stanford vs. Arizona State critical injuries

Stanford

Forward Jaylen Thompson: Head (OUT)

Arizona State

Guard Brycen Long: Illness (OUT)

Forward Zane Meeks: Foot (OUT)

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Best picks and prediction

The offenses have lately shown a bit of a difference. The Cardinal are averaging 80.6 points in their previous five games, while the Sun Devils are averaging 70.0 points in their last four games. In the regular season, the against-the-spread shows a bit of a difference. Stanford is 10-9 against the spread, while Arizona State is 8-12 against the spread thus far.

Junior forward Maxime Raynaud can dominate as he is tied for 18th in the NCAA in rebounding. He is averaging 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.4 steals in 28.6 minutes. He's shooting pretty well, connecting on 55.0% and 79.5% from the 3-point. Go with the Stanford Cardinal as an underdog on the road in this game.

Pick: Stanford Cardinal +1.5 (-120)

Also Read: Zvonimir Ivisic eligibility: What stopped Kentucky forward from playing for Wildcats? Latest news and eligibility status explored