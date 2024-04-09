Matt Painter NCAA Championship record: Has the Purdue HC won a national championship before?

The Purdue Boilermakers are ready for the national championship game against the UConn Huskies. Coach Matt Painter has done his work behind the scenes and it is now time for his wards to execute their plans. Has he been in such situations before? Let's find out.

Matt Painter's NCAA Championship record

This is going to be Matt Painter's first national championship game either as a coach or as a player. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the added pressure and the spotlight.

How long has Matt Painter coached Purdue?

Matt Painter has been coaching his alma mater since the beginning of the 2005-06 season. In that time, he made the NCAA Tournament 15 times but failed to make the national championship game until this season.

Who is the winningest coach at Purdue basketball?

Purdue has had some successful coaches throughout the history of the program. Matt Painter has been climbing the list and as a result, stands second in program history. Gene Keady was their only coach to reach the 500-win mark.

Below is a list of the top five coaches with the most wins in the history of the program.

Coach Record as Purdue coach Years with Purdue Gene Keady 512-270 1981-2005 Matt Painter 447-202 2006-Present Piggy Lambert 371-152 1917-1946 Ray Eddy 176-164 1951-1965 George King 173-109 1966-1972

What do the betting odds for the Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies game look like?

The Boilermakers are 6.5-point underdogs. They have Zach Edey boosting their chances but we must not forget that the UConn Huskies won last year's national championship. The odds favor the Huskies, but you never know!

