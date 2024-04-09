Matt Painter NCAA Championship record: Has the Purdue HC won a national championship before?

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Apr 09, 2024
Matt Painter is ready for this game
Purdue Boilermakers HC Matt Painter

The Purdue Boilermakers are ready for the national championship game against the UConn Huskies. Coach Matt Painter has done his work behind the scenes and it is now time for his wards to execute their plans. Has he been in such situations before? Let's find out.

Matt Painter's NCAA Championship record

This is going to be Matt Painter's first national championship game either as a coach or as a player. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the added pressure and the spotlight.

How long has Matt Painter coached Purdue?

Matt Painter has been coaching his alma mater since the beginning of the 2005-06 season. In that time, he made the NCAA Tournament 15 times but failed to make the national championship game until this season.

Who is the winningest coach at Purdue basketball?

Purdue has had some successful coaches throughout the history of the program. Matt Painter has been climbing the list and as a result, stands second in program history. Gene Keady was their only coach to reach the 500-win mark.

Below is a list of the top five coaches with the most wins in the history of the program.

CoachRecord as Purdue coachYears with Purdue
Gene Keady512-2701981-2005
Matt Painter447-2022006-Present
Piggy Lambert371-1521917-1946
Ray Eddy176-1641951-1965
George King173-1091966-1972

What do the betting odds for the Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies game look like?

The Boilermakers are 6.5-point underdogs. They have Zach Edey boosting their chances but we must not forget that the UConn Huskies won last year's national championship. The odds favor the Huskies, but you never know!

