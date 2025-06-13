Miami Basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

The Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from a horrible 2024-25 season, where they went 7-24 and saw the retirement of longtime coach Jim Larrañaga in the middle of the season. Bill Courtney was named interim coach and was not renewed.

Ad

Miami hired Duke assistant coach and former Texas Longhorns star Jai Lucas as its new coach on March 6. Lucas and his staff went to work immediately and recruited key pieces from the transfer portal and the international scene in the hopes of competing for the ACC title and a berth in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Here's a closer look at the Hurricanes' roster this season.

Miami basketball preview for 2025-26

Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson will play for Miami this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Guard: Tre Donaldson

Tre Donaldson had a great season with Michigan, helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament. Michigan, however, lost to Donaldson's former team, Auburn, in the Sweet Sixteen 78-65.

The 6-foot-3 guard placed his name in the transfer portal and committed to Miami to join Jai Lucas' men. Last season, Donaldson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game and shot 43.3% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

Ad

Guard: Dante Allen

Dante Allen brings in a winning attitude at Miami, having won two Florida state championships and three Nike EYBL titles in stints with Montverde and Riviera Prep.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game at Montverde and earned Nike EYBL Scholastic Third Team All-Conference honors last season. Allen played for two seasons at Riviera Prep and stood out in his junior year, tallying 21.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.0 apg.

Ad

Forward: Shelton Henderson

Shelton Henderson is a five-star forward who initially signed up for Duke before committing to Miami in the offseason. He had an excellent senior season with Bellaire, averaging 22.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.0 apg and 3.0 spg.

The 6-foot-6 wing, who helped USA Basketball earn the gold medal in the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, led Bellaire to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game. Henderson attended the same high school as Lucas.

Ad

Forward: Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau had a great three-season stint with Indiana, where he averaged 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-9 incoming senior played 26 games last season with the Hoosiers, averaging 13.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.0 apg.

He's expected to bring the experience Miami needed to compete in the tough Atlantic Coast Conference and will share the offensive load with Donaldson and Henderson this season.

Center: Ernest Udeh Jr.

Ernest Udeh Jr. stepped up in his junior year with TCU, posting career-high averages in almost all statistical departments. The 6-foot-11 Orlando, Florida, native averaged 6.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg and 1.3 bpg in 26.6 minutes for the Horned Frogs.

Ad

Udeh shot 63.4% from the field and he's expected to get more touches in Miami, being the projected starting center. He'll be the anchor of the Hurricanes' frontline defense, which is likely to improve under coach Jai Lucas.

Rotation players

Miami has 11 players on its roster and is likely to go up before the start of the season with walk-ins reinforcing the lineup. Marcus Allen returns to his hometown after a one-season stint with Missouri and he's expected to relieve Shelton Henderson off the bench.

Ad

Guards Jordyn Kee, Tru Washington and John Laboy II are likely to spell Tre Donaldson and Dante Allen in the backcourt. International players Timotej Maiovec and Salih Altuntas bring their European background to Miami, helping Jai Lucas reinforce its frontline this season.

Impact players

Barring any last-minute recruits in the coming months, Miami is expected to rely heavily on Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau and Shelton Henderson on offense.

Donaldson and Reneau will bring their Big Ten pedigree to the Hurricanes, and their experience is expected to help ease the transition for freshman Henderson from a high school standout to a college basketball star.

Ad

Ernest Udeh Jr. will be the focal point of Miami's defense up front. Udeh will be helped by European big men Timotej Malovec and Salih Altuntas in patrolling the paint and hauling down the boards for the Hurricanes this season.

Will Miami bounce back this season under new coach Jai Lucas? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here