Montana State vs. Idaho State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Idaho State Bengals and the Montana State Bobcats are set to square off on Monday night inside Worthington Arena.

The Bengals (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) are looking to bounce back after losing to the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles 79-67 on Saturday. The Bengals (8-10, 3-2) are also coming off a Saturday home loss, falling 87-77 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Also Read: Kansas vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Idaho State vs. Montana State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Idaho State Bengals +4.5 (-105) Over 137.5 (-115) +170 Montana State Bobcats -4.5 (-115) Under 137.5 (-105) -200

Idaho State vs. Montana State head-to-head

The Idaho State Bengals and the Montana State Bobcats are facing each other for the 41st time in NCAA basketball history. The Bobcats lead the series 27-13 and have won the previous 10 games, including a 74-66 road victory on Dec. 28.

Where to watch Idaho State vs. Montana State?

This game will not be available on linear television, but that does not mean that the game is not going to be aired. Instead, you can watch all of the action on the ESPN+ app and not miss a second of the game.

Idaho State vs. Montana State key injuries

Idaho State

No injuries to report

Montana State

No injuries to report

Idaho State vs. Montana State: Best picks and prediction

Neither team has been doing well in terms of the against-the-spread records as Idaho State is 6-11 while Montana State is 5-10 against the spread. The offensive production as of late shows a massive difference between these teams as the Bengals scored 65.4 points per game in their last five games while the Bobcats are averaging 82.0 ppg in their previous three games.

Both programs have struggled, but there still is a difference in defending opposing shooters. Idaho State is 357th in field-goal percentage against at 49.5% while Montana State is 337th, allowing opponents to shoot 48.0%.

Montana State has the better overall roster so go with the Bobcats to defend home court in this game and cover the spread.

Pick: Montana State Bobcats -4.5 (-115)

Also Read: North Carolina (UNC) vs. Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24