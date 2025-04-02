"My knees would also buckle": Fans go head over heels as Paige Bueckers shares heartwarming moment with emotional young girl

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is ramping up her WNBA Draft berth after advancing to the next stage of the 2025 national tournament. On Monday, the Huskies, led by Bueckers, won their Elite Eight matchup as the second seed of Spokane Regional 4 over the top-seeded USC Trojans by 14 points, 78-64.

The only thing left for Bueckers in her storied collegiate career is to bring home a national championship for the Geno Auriemma-coached program. Now that they are into the NCAA Final Four, they are getting closer to that goal.

With Bueckers' growing stardom continuing to touch the hearts, a recent post by March Madness' Instagram handle showcased her interaction with a young fan.

In the clip, Bueckers is seen acknowledging the fan through a slew of supporters, and it turns into an emotional moment as the young girl starts to tear up. The Huskies star embraced the fan and took a picture with her.

College basketball fans and spectators went over heels in hailing Bueckers for her gesture that has inspired the fan and many more on social media.

"My knees would also buckle!," one fan shared.

"That's aura," another fan claimed.

"Literally same twin," another user said.

"Okay, so my reaction was definitely valid!!!," a fan asserted.

Other users shared their sentiments on the fourth-year star and how she is forging the path for the future of women's college basketball and beyond.

"This is the athlete you want your kids looking up to," one fan commented.

"I love seeing young girls being inspired by upcoming successful women. This experience will inspire her for many years to come. GO UCONN!," another fan posted.

"Let me just say this again. Paige is not just the future of the game, but she is the present!," a fan wrote.

For now, Bueckers and Co.'s focus remains on the first seed overall in the UCLA Bruins as their Final Four matchup on Friday, April 4, with the winner going all the way to the national title game.

Paige Bueckers' NIL value is currently undisclosed, but is ranked behind Flau'jae Johnson's $1.5 million

Per On3, Paige Bueckers' NIL value is undisclosed, but she is currently ranked at No. 3 behind LSU Tigers junior Flau'jae Johnson, who is valued at $1.5 million, and gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is in first with a $4.1 million worth.

Bueckers' NIL value and overall net worth is growing with the endorsements she has garnered with big-name companies such as Nike and StockX. On the 2024-2025 season, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

