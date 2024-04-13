Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the few prospects who made the jump straight from high school to declaring for the NBA draft.

Bryant left Lower Merion High School in 1996 after declaring for the draft. He was picked at No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets and swiftly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he built his basketball legend.

In an interview with ESPN, before he declared for the NBA draft in 1996, the NBA legend spoke about the tough decision that he had to make between going to college or going straight to the NBA.

"That's going to the NBA, whether to go to college instead," Bryant said. "It's a tough decision because you have the option of going to college and getting a great education and play some basketball or go to the NBA, play some basketball day and night and get paid for doing so but that's a job and you have to realize that you're going to be missing out on a big part of your life."

Kobe Bryant went pro amid widespread criticism

Kobe Bryant became only the fourth-ever player to go from high school to the NBA when he declared for the 1996 draft and the first prep-to-pro guard to ever make that move.

The well-liked Bryant announced his decision to go pro as a 17-year-old from Lower Merion High School.

"I have decided to skip college and take my talents to the NBA," Kobe Bryant said. "I know I'll have to work extra hard and I know this is a big step, but I can do it. It's the opportunity of a lifetime. It's time to seize it while I'm young. I don't know if I can reach the stars or the moon. If I fall off the cliff, so be it."

At the time, Pam and Joe Bryant, Kobe's parents, were criticized for allowing their son to transition straight from high school to the NBA, with some fans even accusing his father, who was the coach of LaSalle, of forcing him to go pro.

Pam Bryant vigorously denied the speculation around her son's future and defended him from criticism.

“If that were true, then Kobe would go to LaSalle for two years, find a wife, have three kids and raise a family,” Pam Bryant said. "That was Joe's dream, and it's worked out pretty well for us. Joe played in the NBA. He doesn't have to live through anybody.”

Eventually, the competitive Kobe Bryant took the league by storm and became one of the best-ever players to grace the NBA. The criticism leveled at his decision to skip college was quickly forgotten as he became a fan favorite.

Poll : Is Kobe Bryant the greatest ever NBA prospect to skip college? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion