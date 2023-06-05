"Damn, you was keeping score?" Tracy McGrady recalls 1-on-1 game with Kobe Bryant during the infamous Paris trip

Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant were both recognized for their elite shotmaking on the court. Man-to-man coverage was not enough to slow these two down.

In an interview with Kevin Garnett on Showtime's "KG Certified," Tracy McGrady recalled the time he went to Paris with Kobe Bryant to work on their individual games. Kobe, being the competitor that he is, started spreading news that he dominated McGrady during a 1-on-1 matchup.

At the time it was happening, Tracy was in China when his Chinese partners told him about what Bryant was talking about him. Being good friends, McGrady contacted Bryant, resulting in a hilarious interaction.

"Damn, you was keeping score?" McGrady said. "You was playing against me and I ain't notice?"

During the trip to Paris, it was only supposed to be workout sessions for both Bryant and McGrady. Tracy wanted to polish his offensive skillsets and footwork to be better equipped in countering different defensive coverages.

But Kobe Bryant being the player that he was, it didn't matter if it was on or off the court. He was still going to be as competitive as if it was an actual NBA game with normal regulation minutes.

Through 20 seasons in the league, Kobe Bryant averaged 25.0 points per game (44.7% shooting, 32.9% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

He had his best season playing for the LA Lakers in the 2007-08 season. He was the MVP of the league and averaged 28.3 ppg (45.9% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range), 6.3 rpg and 5.4 apg.

Meanwhile, for McGrady, he started to truly make his mark when he left the Toronto Raptors to play for the Orlando Magic. The Raptors were Vince Carter's team, and that was the situation for McGrady when he arrived in Orlando.

He had his best season in his career playing for the Magic in the 2002-03 season. Nicknamed "T-Mac," he averaged 32.1 ppg (45.7% shooting, including 38.6% from 3-point range), 6.5 rpg and 5.5 apg.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, Tracy McGrady averaged 19.6 ppg (43.5% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 5.6 rpg.

Looking back at the time Tracy McGrady was the toughest player to guard for Kobe Bryant

When it came to single defensive coverage, Kobe Bryant was no slouch when it was time to apply some man-to-man pressure.

Throughout his long career, one player stood out amongst the rest as his toughest defensive assignment. Enter Tracy McGrady.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kobe talked about McGrady as the player that made him work the most.

"The guy that gave me the most problems was Tracy McGrady," Bryant said. "He had all the skills and all the athleticism, but he was 6'9" and he was really, really tough to figure out."

