How good was Kobe Bryant in high school basketball? We take a look at his high school stats, career, and highlights

Kobe Bryant is one of the most significant players in the history of the NBA. His entrance into the league came at a time when the NBA was in search of its next torchbearer in the impending retirement of Michael Jordan.

The late NBA great performed excellently in that regard, turning into the biggest star of the early 2000s. He excelled throughout his 20-year career in the league while cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

Drafted into the NBA in 1996, Kobe Bryant was the third-youngest player to play in an NBA game. He suited up for the LA Lakers his entire career, amassing an incredible number of accomplishments including five NBA championship titles, and winning the Finals MVP award on two occasions. He also finished as the league’s MVP in 2008 before ending his career in 2016 as an 18-time NBA All-Star.

His lengthy accolades don’t stop there. He owns the NBA record for the second-most points scored in a single game (81). Kobe notched six games scoring 60 points and he has the third-highest number of 50 and 40 point games in his storied career. He was the back-to-back scoring champion in 2006 and 2007.

Kobe Bryant is the fourth-best all-time scorer in NBA history, having scored a total of 33,643 points. His career average sits at 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field throughout his career. Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2020 for his achievements in basketball and his number 8 and 24 Lakers jerseys were retired by the franchise after his retirement.

Kobe Bryant’s high school career

Kobe Bryant had already been tipped for superstardom since his high school days. In 2002, the shooting guard’s number 33 jersey was retired by Lower Merion High School, honoring his impeccable achievements.

Kobe Bryant and his family moved to Philadelphia from Italy shortly before he began high school, after his father had concluded his international career. He went on to star at Lower Merion for 4 seasons, smashing multiple records while making a name for himself and building the foundation for his future NBA success.

Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer after the star’s passing in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, former high school coach Gregg Downer explained how he knew Kobe Bryant was destined for greatness after inviting the star to train with the varsity team. “This kid is a pro,” he enthused, and Bryant certainly lived up to the expectations of Downer and everyone that saw him play at Lower Merion.

He recorded the most points in South-Eastern Pennsylvania history, scoring 2,883 during his time with the Aces.

During his junior year, Bryant put up electric performances to finish the season with 31.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, which led to him being named Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

His outstanding play quickly pushed him into the limelight, as he started getting recognition as one of the best players in the state. College admissions would soon follow in his senior year as the 1995-96 season proved to be his best season with Lower Merion.

That year, Kobe Bryant returned with a mighty all-round performance, averaging 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. He led the Aces to a 31-3 final season record, overcoming a slow start that saw all three losses come in their first four games.

Lower Merion went on to win their first PIAA state championship since 1943, as Bryant scored 17 points in the final. During that time, he amassed quite a few awards, bagging the Naismith High School Player of the Year and Gatorade Circle of Champions Player of the Year honors. He also finished as a McDonald's All American player and the USA today’s Player of the Year winner.

Following the lead of Kevin Garnett, who was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school, Kobe Bryant went on to forego admission into college and immediately signed up for the 1996 NBA draft. The Charlotte Hornets picked him 13th overall and then traded him on draft night to the Los Angeles Lakers.

