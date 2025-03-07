NCAA analyst claims JuJu Watkins has been covered more than any women’s college basketball player including Caitlin Clark

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins has bedazzled the college basketball landspace this 2024-2025 season with her generational skillset. With her leadership and talent, the No.1-ranked team in the country is now poised to take over postseason play having clinched the Big Ten Conference regular-season title, their first since 1994, 31 years ago.

With the kind of raw talent Watkins possesses, it's been easy for fans and spectators to compare her to former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark in terms of popularity.

For NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg, the USC star may have even been more covered by the media more than Clark ever had in her collegiate days, as he shared in his YouTube video on Thursday, March 6.

"But, I would also argue that JuJu Watkins has probably been covered more than any women's college basketball player ever before, relative to where she is in her career, a sophomore. She plays on the West Coast, that may be a bit of a hindrance. But, as she continues to play, as people continue to follow her story, her adversity or her victories."(TS-4:40 onwards)

"That's going to continue to grow her profile, as the story continues to unfold. She eventually goes into the WNBA, and then you eventually get the prospect of an actual game between Watkins and Clark. But, in the meantime, I hear JuJu talked about it all the time," Lundberg added.

Lundberg also pointed out how he and The Athletic voted her unanimous National Player of the Year. He then detailed the opportunities that Watkins has been receiving.

"She's in commercials and brand deals. She was in the Nike commercial. She has the makeup deal. I think a Delta deal. She's certainly not lacking for endorsements. She's got celebrities showing up at the games, Snoop Dogg and whoever else. She is the truth," he concluded with. (TS-5:37 onwards)

Nevertheless, Watkins has been vital in the Trojans' successful run so far, and it may even be bolstered by a national title berth soon, something Clark never achieved.

Robin Lundberg is not buying into JuJu Watkins not getting same coverage as Caitlin Clark

Later on in the video, Robin Lundberg asserted that he does not see the narrative of JuJu Watkins not generating the same media attention as Caitlin Clark.

"The fairest way I can put it is she's the best prospect since Caitlin Clark. But, if we're being fair, I think it's a false premise that she's not receiving coverage. And then, the premise you're basing her not receiving coverage on is around Caitlin Clark, who is an unprecedented phenomenon who also didn't receive that coverage until she got later into her college career." (TS-6:16 onwards)

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans will commence their postseason campaign on Friday, March 7, against the ninth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

