$1,000,000 NIL-valued Enmanuel Hansel joins hands with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ZOA Energy

Recently, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made Austin Peay Governors basketball prospect Enmanuel Johnson one of the ambassadors for his energy drink, ZOA Energy, alongside some of the most marketable prospects in college sports.

With the help of Z-Axis Sports to negotiate his NIL deals, the $1,000,000 NIL-valued Enmanuel has several lucrative brand endorsements, including Adidas, Gatorade and Oakley, among others.

He celebrated being incorporated into Johnson's company with a post on Instagram, captioning it:

"THANK GOD FOR THE OPPORTUNITY and THANK FOR TRUSTING me @therock #fuelsomethingbigger @zoaenergy."

When Enmanuel Hansen was unveiled as one of the NIL ambassadors for ZOA Energy, he said about the opportunity to work with The Rock.

"ZOA is all about being authentic and going beyond the individual to contribute to something bigger, which drew me in because I have always fought to beat people's perceptions of me and to empower athletes like myself," said Hansel Enmanuel,

"Collaborating with The Rock and the other Warriors is an amazing platform and program for me to help other athletes strive for greatness, too."

The Rock and his ZOA warriors

The Rock chose several student-athletes to help with the marketing push that ZOA was involved in to appeal to a younger demographic.

The seven athletes include; Amaya Gainer (Florida A&M), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Angel Reese (LSU), Hansel Emmanuel (Austin Peay State), Kam Kitchens (Miami) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).

Last year, at the unveiling of 'The Rock's Warriors,' Dwayne Johnson revealed why he chose that set of student-athletes to represent ZOA Energy.

“Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time.

"I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life," Johnson said.

He even revealed that he personally selected them for their unique gifts and several other characteristics.

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity and excitement they bring to the game,” Johnson said. “With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

The group assembled by Johnson resembles an Avengers cast. ZOA Energy is already reaping the benefits, having made over $100 million last year, according to a Benzinga report.