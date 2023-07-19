What is Dwayne Johnson's NIL program? Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr. spearhead XFL owner's initiative

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has created his own NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) program. Johnson, has recruited some of the biggest names in college sports to promote his energy drink, ZOA Energy.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., North Carolina's Drake Maye, and LSU's Angel Reese are just some of the athletes who will promote the energy drink. He told Forbes that, as a former college football player, he knows what athletes deal with on a daily basis.

Front Office Sports



Angel Reese, LSU

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Drake Maye, UNC

Hansel Enmanuel, NSU

Amaya Gainer, Florida A&M

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

Kam Kinchens, Miami Dwayne ‘@TheRock’ Johnson has signed the first 7 college athletes to NIL deals for his energy drink, ZOA:Angel Reese, LSUBrock Bowers, GeorgiaDrake Maye, UNCHansel Enmanuel, NSUAmaya Gainer, Florida A&MMarvin Harrison Jr, Ohio StateKam Kinchens, Miami pic.twitter.com/RXTPk2r11o

"The Rock" said that the energy drink is a 'fuel' for success and all of these athletes will help showcase that. Making them the best representation for the brand.

“Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that’s why I’m super pumped about uniting all of The Rock’s Warriors under one roof,” said Johnson, ZOA’s co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer via Forbes

The athletes will all be a part of the upcoming marketing campaign for ZOA Energy. With the new NIL rules set last year, college athletes can now benefit from marketing and supporting their favorite brands.

Where did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson play college football?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for being a professional wrestler, an actor and host and the co-owner of the XFL. Before all of that, he was an inspiring professional football player. The former defensive tackle played college football at the University of Miami from 1990 until 1994. He won a national championship with the Hurricanes football team in 1991.

Through his four years at the University of Miami, he was mostly a backup defensive tackle. Warren Sapp was the starter and essentially blocked any playing time for his backup.

A lack of playing time didn't make the NFL a possibility for him. After his graduation from the University of Miami, he did get signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He was released just two months into the season. Which then led him to pursue a career in wrestling.

