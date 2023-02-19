Who owns the XFL alongside Dwayne Johnson? Looking at The Rock's partners

Dwayne Johnson has a number of business ventures in various fields, and XFL is just another addition to his impressive list. However, he is not alone in managing the football league.

The owners of the XFL are Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of the RedBird Capital. Another important figure involved with the American Football minor League is Russ Brandon, who serves as the president of the company.

The football company existed way back in 2001 and was owned by WWE and NBC, but closed only after one season. The league opened its doors once again in 2018 by Vince McMahon but had to close again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He filed for bankruptcy in April of the same year. In August, Dwayne and Dany bought the company for $15 million.

The minor football league is not the only company Johnson and Garcia are involved with. The duo also owns Seven Buck Productions, Termana Tequila, and more. Dwayne and Dany were also married in the past from 1997 before they announced their separation in 2007. They have one child together, Simone Johnson (aka Ava Raine in WWE NXT). Despite their split, the former couple remained friends and successful business partners.

Dwayne Johnson reveals the reason for buying the XFL

Before The Rock was known in Hollywood, he was known as The Great One in WWE. Despite moving to different fields, the 50-year-old always made sure to put fans first.

In an article published by the XFL, The Rock revealed that his investment in the company was due to his passion for the sport and desire to always look after the fans.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” said Dwayne Johnson. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

The new season of Xtreme Football League just began on February 18, 2023. It remains to be seen what kind of action the Football League will bring in, especially now that it's under new management.

