"That was never us" – When Dwayne Johnson revealed why he divorced his first wife Dany Garcia

Dwayne Johnson is a celebrity who is quite open about his personal life, which is why his past marriage to Dany Garcia is also something fans know about. Although the pair split up, it looks like their relationship with each other did not sour.

The Rock met his first wife in the early 1990s while attending the University of Miami, where he was also a football player. In May 1997, they tied the knot and had their daughter Simone, now known as Ava Raine in NXT, on August 14, 2001. However, their marriage wouldn't last long.

In June 2007, the former couple announced their separation, which was finalized in May 2008. Despite this, they remain good friends and are even business partners. Garcia was the manager of Dwayne Johnson and even co-founded the production company Seven Bucks Productions. Some of their other business ventures include XFL, the Project Rock Collection at Under Armor, and more.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, the Hollywood actor addressed the nature of their divorce. Dwayne Johnson shared that they decided to separate after realizing marriage wasn't on their cards and that they were great friends. He then added that the divorce wasn't messy and decided to engage in business together instead.

"It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It was just... marriage wasn't in our cards," he said. "Great friends. Marriage wasn't in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?" [H/T The Things]

Fortunately, the former couple found other partners later on in their lives. Dany Garcia married Dave Rienzi in 2014 while Dwayne married Lauren Hashian in 2018 after more than a decade together. The latter couple also have two children together. Jasmine, who was born in 2015, and Tiana, who was born in 2018.

Dany Garcia on dealing with people's reaction to managing her ex-husband Dwayne Johnson

The WWE star was not the only one to speak about his past marriage, but also the businesswoman herself. From the looks of it, the duo truly have nothing but respect for each other.

In a past interview with Marie Claire, Dany Garcia revealed how she responded to people who questioned her business relationship with Dwayne despite being formerly married to each other.

"I did have to overcome judgments like, 'Wait, is his ex-wife managing him?'(...) People are trying to put you in a category, not in a bad way, but just so they know how to relate. I had to become very comfortable, very quickly, with creating a new paradigm: 'Yes, I am his manager. Yes, we were once married. Now, let's go build sh*t together.'"

Although Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson didn't have a successful marriage with each other, it's a good thing their business ventures and separate relationships worked out for the better.

