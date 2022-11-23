How many kids does Dwayne Johnson have?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous actors at the moment. He has starred in the Fast and Furious franchise and Jumanji, joined DCEU as Black Adam, and more. Still, one of his most important and treasured roles is being a father.

The Rock was first married in 1997 to Danny Garcia but the pair announced they were divorcing in June 2007, which was later finalized in May 2008. Despite this, they remained good friends and maintained a professional relationship. They are business partners and Garcia is the Global Strategic Advisor for most of the WWE star's business ventures.

Their most well-known business together is the XFL and the Seven Bucks Production. Aside from being business partners, they are also the parents of Simone Johnson, now known as Ava Raine and who is part of The Schism in NXT.

Like Danny, Dwayne Johnson remarried years later. In 2019, he tied the knot with singer and music producer Lauren Hashian. Together, they have two daughters. Their first child, Jasmine Lia Johnson, who is six years old currently, was born on December 16, 2015. Their second, Tiana Gia Johnson, was born on April 17, 2018, and is four.

In an interview with People, The Rock opened up on fatherhood. He said that one of the things he learned about being a father of three girls was to just be there for them and to be more "tender and gentle."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he said.

Ava Raine shares how Dwayne Johnson helped her in training for WWE

Ava Raine made her long-awaited debut last month as a villainous character as the fourth member of The Schism. Since she has just debuted for the promotion, the 21-year-old NXT star truly has a long way to go to showcase and improve her skills. Still, it looks like she already has a great teacher.

In the past, she has shared that her father didn't really push any of his ideals on her. She said that Dwayne Johnson is very supportive of her desire to be a superstar and helped her out in other areas.

"He doesn't really push any of his ideals on me, and he's very supportive of me finding my own path and figuring out what works for me in terms of wrestling and move-set and character and everything like that," she said.

Although Dwayne Johnson has portrayed numerous roles in films, as well as his character as The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment in WWE, him becoming a "girl-dad" is something that can't be beaten.

