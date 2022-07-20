Who is Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife Dany Garcia?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Fans always want to know what he is up to and what's happening in his life. Indeed, you could say everyone wants to smell what he's cooking.

The former world champion has been married twice. Most people are aware of his current partner Lauren Hashian, whom he married in 2019. However, not much is known about his ex-wife Dany Garcia. If you are interested in learning more about her, we have you covered.

Dany Garcia was born on November 29, 1968. She grew up in Belleville, New Jersey, and majored in International Marketing and Finance at the University of Miami, where she met Dwayne Johnson. When they met, she was 21, and the WWE legend was 18. They began dating shortly afterward and tied the knot on May 3, 1997.

Relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia

Despite their divorce in 2008, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have maintained a close relationship. They have remained good friends and have raised their daughter Simone Johnson well.

Johnson and Garcia are business partners, as she was initially his manager and is now the Global Strategic Advisor for his business ventures. The pair have achieved much success together. The XFL and the Seven Bucks Production are two of their most popular enterprises.

Johnson and Garcia have also collaborated on the former's Hollywood projects. Movies like Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, and Red Notice were all produced by the pair. They will be producing the upcoming Black Adam, in which Johnson will play the titular role. In an interview with Marie Claire, Garcia revealed how she supports the WWE legend despite sharing history with him.

"So I was always very comfortable speaking with his agents or his attorneys, any of the financial individuals, or even the studio executives because I knew every film is boxed into a business model....I did have to overcome judgments like, 'Wait, is his ex-wife managing him?'"

She added:

"People are trying to put you in a category, not in a bad way, but just so they know how to relate. I had to become very comfortable, very quickly, with creating a new paradigm: 'Yes, I am his manager. Yes, we were once married. Now, let's go build sh*t together.'"

Garcia married bodybuilder Dave Rienzi in 2014. He is a close friend of Johnson and has worked with him in the past as his strength and fitness instructor. The three are really close friends and business partners, having co-founded the ZOA energy enterprise.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far