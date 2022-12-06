Why was Dwayne Johnson hesitant about marrying Lauren Hashian?

Dwayne Johnson is a celebrity who openly shares stories about his children and his wife Lauren Hashian. The couple had been together for a long time before they got married, and as it turned out, it took a while for them to tie the knot because of the actor's previous relationship.

The WWE personality's first marriage was to Dany Garcia, whom he met while attending the University of Miami in the early 1990s. They married in May 1997 and had Simone Johnson in 2001, best known as Ava Raine in NXT. The former couple announced their separation in June 2007, with the divorce being finalized in May of the following year.

Interestingly, The Rock met Hashian back in 2006 at a kickoff party for the movie The Game Plan in Boston. However, they only began dating a year later. At the time, the actor was already separated. In 2015, they welcomed their first child Jasmine together. In 2018, they welcomed another daughter named Tiana Gia. The couple married in August 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne Johnson revealed it took more than a decade to marry Lauren because he was hesitant at first due to his previous marriage. However, he added that his partner had been incredibly patient.

Fortunately, it looks like the former couple seem to have a good relationship despite their breakup. Dany was The Rock's initial manager and is currently the Global Strategic Advisor for his business ventures. Some of their most notable projects were the XFL and the Seven Bucks Production.

Dwayne Johnson instantly liked Lauren Hashian when they first met

Although the couple's wedding took a while, The Great One seemed to have no doubts about his feelings for his wife.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Dwayne revealed that he was smitted by Lauren Hashian 30 seconds into meeting her in 2006. He noted that at the time, he was already going through his breakup, as was Lauren.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl’s stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over,"

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are going strong, especially now that they have two loving children.

