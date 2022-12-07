Has Dwayne Johnson used his wife Lauren Hashian's songs in his films?

Dwayne Johnson is quite open regarding his family and actively shares stories and posts about his kids and wife, Lauren Hashian. The couple has been together for a while now, and it seems their connection has also touched their professional lives.

The Rock and Hashian met each other in 2006 when the former broke up with his ex-wife. They began dating the following year and got married in 2019. The couple now has two children together, Jasmine, born in 2015, and Tia Giana Johnson, born in 2018. Although the public is more familiar with Johnson due to his Hollywood career and time in WWE, Hashian is not new to the spotlight.

Lauren Hashian was born in 1984, and her life has seemingly always been connected with music. Her father, Sib Hashian, is the drummer of the rock band Boston. In her teenage years, she was associated with the music industry and ultimately took off when she was 19. The singer/songwriter/producer has even showcased her talent in some of her husband's projects.

Dwayne Johnson has already featured the work of his wife, Lauren Hashian, twice in his movies. The first was for the 2021 action film Red Notice, wherein Lauren was credited as the writer and composer of the song On the Run by Naz Tokio.

Lauren also participated in The Rock's latest film, Black Adam. She was credited as one of the composers of the song Exile, performed by Eric Zayne.

Dwayne Johnson and his kids were present for Lauren Hashian's recent performance

Although The Great One is a famous Hollywood actor and top wrestler, it's no secret that two of his most important roles in life are being a father and husband.

In one of his latest posts on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shared a video of Lauren performing the National Anthem in front of more than 70,000 people. All the while, he and their two children watch proudly, as you can view below:

“Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium – will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾. As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it," wrote The Rock.

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are not just good husband and wife to each other but also an inspiration and role model to their children.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes