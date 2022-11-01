Simone Johnson and her father, The Rock, are making headlines for their most recent exploits. While Dwayne has achieved immense success with the theatrical release of Black Adam, Simone's NXT debut has made the Johnson family even more proud.

A highly-influential personality, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson experienced many speed breakers on his road to success. There was a time when the WWE star received massive boos from the crowd. Now nicknamed The People's Champion, he is a top-tier Hollywood star and WWE legend.

The Rock has a hectic schedule. However, he seemingly prioritizes his family over everything else. He prefers to spend quality time with his loved ones and supports them whenever possible. From motivating his cousin during the 2015 Royal Rumble Match to helping Simone Johnson accomplish her dreams, he has always had their back.

It's natural for someone hustling for their family to become emotional when they earn their loved ones' respect and trust. Dwayne Johnson revealed to the Oprah Winfrey Network that he once asked his 13-year-old daughter what she liked best about their relationship. Simone Johnson's response eventually moved him to tears.

“I want you to tell me what is the thing that you love most about our relationship. And she was like 'ahh!! Come on' and I’m like 'no (…) no, what’s the one thing that you love the most about our relationship?' And…she said, 'well that I trust you.'” The Rock continued, “For a 13-year-old girl to say that to her dad. Considering where I was at 13, the instability I had and she said well that I trust you and that we have a very special bond and that moved me.” (H/T EssentiallySports)

Simone Johnson is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his former wife, Dany Garcia. The Great One has kept close ties with his eldest child since the couple's divorce in 2008. Considering the imbalances in his life at that time, it was a huge deal for his daughter to trust her father.

Now in The Schism, The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson is set for a glorious run in WWE

At NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22, Joe Gacy promised to reveal the newest member of his cult-like faction, The Schism. Nobody expected The Rock's daughter to be the face behind the yellow mask.

Simone Johnson joined the WWE Performance Center in February 2020. She cut a promo at a non-televised show before making her on-screen debut as part of the company's third brand.

Known as Ava Raine in WWE, Simone declared The Schism as her family after the shocking revelation. It remains to be seen what's next for the debutant. Will she team up with The Rock anytime in the future? Only time will tell.

