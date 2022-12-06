WWE legend The Rock’s wife sings National Anthem at WrestleMania 39 venue

The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in WWE and the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. He was recently present at the site of WrestleMania 39 with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.

Right now, The People's Champion is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He is a family man who enjoys spending time with his loved ones, usually away from the spotlight. However, he recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself watching his wife Lauren perform the National Anthem in front of a crowd of more than 70,000 people while holding his girls in his arms.

“Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium – will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾. As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it," wrote The Rock.

See the Instagram post below:

The Great One has been extremely proud of his daughter Simone, also known as Ava Raine, for following in his footsteps and making her NXT debut.

When did The Rock last compete in a WWE match?

The Rock's most recent contest was against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. The Hollywood icon presided over that year's WrestleMania and entered the arena to announce the event's record attendance.

He was then interrupted by The Wyatt Family, who encircled the ring and appeared to be attacking The Brahma Bull. John Cena, a past foe, then intervened to make the save, turning the incident into a classic WrestleMania moment.

It will be interesting to see whether The Great One makes his much-anticipated WWE return at WrestleMania next year. Whether or not he will face off with his cousin Roman Reigns remains to be seen.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes