Dwayne Johnson's surprising reaction to Black Panther 2 beating Black Adam at the box office

Dwayne Johnson's recent film Black Adam was not the only comic book-based film that was released recently, weeks after Black Panther 2 also hit theatres. The latter gained a better response between the two films, and The Rock had something to say about it.

After 15 years in the making, the latest DCEU film was finally released to the public. The movie had its world premiere in Mexico City on October 3 and was released worldwide on October 21. Black Adam received $67 million for its opening weekend and has grossed $353.1 million worldwide so far.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered on October 26, 2022, and was released worldwide on November 11, 2022. Black Panther 2 earned $84 million on its opening day and now earned $400.4 million worldwide. The film was just released, and it looks like the numbers won't stop climbing.

Dwayne Johnson then posted a video discussing multiple topics, including the DC and Marvel films. He initially thanked fans for all their love and support for Black Adam, which is now the second-ranked movie in the US and the world.

He then congratulated Disney, Marvel, and the Black Panther 2 cast and crew for their success and being the biggest November opening in the history of Hollywood.

"BLACK ADAM appreciation... BLACK PANTHER congratulations... XFL DRAFT TOMORROW on @ESPN... Procrastinating in my pick up truck when my a*s should be working," Dwayne Johnson wrote in the caption.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is not at all bothered about the success of Black Panther 2

It's no secret that the long-awaited Marvel sequel is one of the year's biggest movies. So when it was released, it was no shock that they have garnered impressive numbers.

Although Black Panther 2 defeated The Rock's latest film in theatres, that's not how the actor sees it. The DCEU actor shared that he's happy with the success of movies, and it's nice to see people accomplish their goals.

"Of course! Always rooting for our business to win. We all benefit overall when box office flourishes. Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther"

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson has not looked at being number two as a failure and shows that despite his status, he is still humble. Although Black Panther 2 saw more success at the box office, Black Adam also made a huge dent in DCEU.

