"Dwayne you betrayed DC?": Marvel and DC fans engage in Twitter war after Dwayne Johnson congratulates Black Panther: Wakanda Forever team

Actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted on November 14, 2022 and congratulated the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever team after the film's record box-office opening for November.

According to CNN Business, the film, which was released on Friday, November 11, 2022, collected an estimated $180 billion in North America.

Apart from congratulating the cast and crew of the film, Dwayne Johnson, who was recently seen in DC's Black Adam, also said that he ''can't wait to see the movie.'' The star also signed the tweet off with "Black Adam."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @DisneyStudios

Biggest opening ever for the month of November 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🥃

That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world.

Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.

While several people appreciated Johnson's tweet, several DC fans began indulging in a war of words after Johnson posted the tweet. One user even tweeted and asked, "Dwayne you betrayed DC?"

Marvel x DC fans war with words on Twitter after Dwayne Johnson congratulates Black Panther 2 team

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Dwayne Johnson congratulating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever team. While Johnson's film Black Adam is a DC film, Black Panther is a Marvel film.

Needless to say, after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tweet, DC and Marvel fans argued about which of the two films was better. While some said that The Rock's film was only hyped because of the Superman rumors, others praised it for its accomplishments despite featuring a lesser-known character.

Some Marvel fans also compared the profits both the films made, and others claimed that Marvel was "better than DC currently," so there was no competition between the films.

⛈Bicentennial-mann⚡ @Bicentennialma7 @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios Yeah but marvel still better than DC currently. No competition at the moment. @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios Yeah but marvel still better than DC currently. No competition at the moment.

Faiz. @MuhdFaiz_xyz @d1g1g0dgmer1 @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios The fact is this BA movie get hype only because of Superman after the rumors that Superman as a cameo. most of those watching just want to watch the last 15-20 seconds of the clip where Superman appears.. @d1g1g0dgmer1 @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios The fact is this BA movie get hype only because of Superman after the rumors that Superman as a cameo. most of those watching just want to watch the last 15-20 seconds of the clip where Superman appears..

Switch 🤟🔥 @LuisN_94 @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios You know these are wild times when The Rock congratulates Marvel and Black Panther but NOT James Gunn after he got promoted to head of DC Studios @TheRock @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios You know these are wild times when The Rock congratulates Marvel and Black Panther but NOT James Gunn after he got promoted to head of DC Studios 😬

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had a massively successful opening weekend. The film is a sequel to 2018's blockbuster flick, Black Panther, which featured the late actor Chadwick Boseman in the lead role.

The sequel focuses on T'Challa's sister, Shuri, as the protagonist. The story revolves around the people of Wakanda who look to defend their beloved nation from evil external forces following the death of their revered king, T'Challa.

The movie has received high praise from viewers and critics. Most of it is directed towards the film's writing, characterization, visual aesthetics, and performances by the cast.

The movie stars Letitia Wright, along with Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, among many others, in key roles.

More details about Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

DC's Black Adam focuses on its enigmatic titular character who's freed from prison after several centuries and needs to adapt to a vastly different modern world. Here's a brief synopsis of the film, as per DC:

"In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

The movie received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and fans, with many criticizing the pacing and script. Meanwhile, others praised Johnson's performance as the lead as well as the stunning visuals.

Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the movie features many others in pivotal supporting roles like Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall, Noah Centineo as Albert "Al" Rothstein, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson, among others. Black Adam is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

