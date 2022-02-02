What happened to the XFL football league founded by Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon is one of the most influential figures in the history of pro wrestling. His revolutionary vision and shrewd business decisions are the primary factors behind WWE's rise as a billion-dollar empire.

To capitalize on the popularity of American football, Vince McMahon introduced the world to the XFL in 2001. Sensing an opening in the market, the WWE Chairman looked to bring the element of "sports entertainment" into football through this league.

The XFL was touted as a legitimate competitor to the historic and wildly popular National Football League (NFL). Unfortunately, things didn't pan out the way Mr. McMahon wanted them to.

So, what happened to the XFL?

Vince McMahon's XFL project could only run for two seasons

Beginning in February 2001, the original XFL ran for only a single season. The league's initial stage was considered a success, with the first few games bringing in strong ratings.

But the viewership gradually started to decline, with people being "unimpressed" by the dramatic ideas that the XFL had acquired from WWE. It relied on various unnecessary gimmicks, quickly leading to a disconnect with the audience.

After a mediocre inaugural season, the league was forced to shut down.

Intending to prove that the XFL was indeed a genius concept, Vince McMahon revived the concept in 2018. This iteration was completely different from its failed predecessor and had none of the pro wrestling influence that had doomed the prior version.

The rebooted XFL project began in the first half of 2020. At the beginning, it seemed the league was turning out to be exactly what Mr. McMahon had envisioned.

Sadly, the worldwide pandemic spoiled all major plans for the XFL. After just five weeks of play, the league was prematurely suspended in March.

On 13th April 2020, the league filed for bankruptcy. With this development, the rebooted XFL met its unfortunate demise.

In August 2020, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, alongside his partners Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, purchased XFL's ownership rights for 15 Million USD.

