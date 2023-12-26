$1,100,000 NIL-worth LSU star Flau'jae Johnson surprises her mom with a $15,000 Rolex for Christmas

Flau’jae Johnson, a point guard for the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team, is riding the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) in 2023. Enjoying the festival season, she gifted her mom a Rolex Datejust 31 watch worth $15,000 on Christmas.

Flau’jae posted a story on Instagram featuring the 18K rose gold watch with Pink Jubilee diamonds studded in the dial. The watch was placed in the customary green Rolex box. She captioned her story:

"My mama gift finna surprise her."

According to On3, the LSU point guard has an NIL value of around $1.1 million. She has signed deals with Amazon, JBL Audio and Tampax.

Recently, Flau’jae Johnson and LSU’s star player Angel Reese had a falling out due to their mothers arguing on social media.

Angel Reese cleared the air over quarrel with Flau’jae Johnson’s mother

LSU’s star forward, Angel Reese, was absent from the court for unspecified reasons in November. It turned out later that the 21-year-old basketball sensation took a break to focus on her mental health.

However, amidst all the rumors swirling around her absence, there was a feud between her mother and Flau’jae Johnson’s mother. Addressing the speculations head-on, Reese urged her followers by tweeting:

"Please don’t believe everything you read."

The online spat between the players’ mothers initially caught attention when Angel Webb, Reese’s mother, posted screenshots on Instagram, expressing her disdain for grammatical errors in text messages:

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache. How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, responded with a fiery message, hinting at Reese’s academic struggles (a major rumor at the time of Reese’s absence) and accusing Webb of being petty and fake. Brooks said:

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods.”

The exchange escalated into a public spectacle, leading Reese to step in and seemingly end the drama.