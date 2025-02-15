$1.5 Million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson brings special gifts for LSU Tigers on Valentine's Day

Flau'jae Johnson extended her Valentine's Day celebration by surprising her LSU teammates with goodie bags. The guard had the entire Tigers' team sitting in the locker room, hyping them up for the program's 25-1 run this season.

Johnson then segued into bringing out exclusive bags from Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and other luxury brands.

"We got to put our best foot forward. I feel like right now, everybody in their bag, so, March Madness, SEC tournament, everybody, y'all get your bags," Johnson said before revealing the surprise.

The group began cheering as soon as the gifts were presented to them, and the entire team came together in a huddle. She shared the video on X with the caption:

"Happy Valentines Day To My Team❤️ We in our bags so you know i had to go the biggest 🤣 I love yall 🥹."

After the celebrations, Aalyah Del Rosario, Kailyn Gilbert, Aneesah Morrow and other players thanked $1.5 million worth (as per On3) Flau'jae Johnson through their Instagram stories:

Aalyah Del Rosario, Kailyn Gilbert and Aneesah Morrow's ig story for Johnson | via @aalyah.rosario_03, @kailyngilbert_, @aneesahmorrow24/ig

Flau'jae Johnson releases a new album on Valentine's Day

The hooper/rapper released a new album named "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day. Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label, it is the guard's third album after "4 My Fans" in 2023 and "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024. Flau'jae Johnson initially teased the latest album in November 2024, sharing that the seven-song project will revolve around her personal life, romantic endeavors and heartbreaks.

"It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together," she said on her YouTube podcast. "I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships."

The guard also spearheaded pre-launch marketing for the latest album by regularly updating fans about "Flau & B."

Unlike her previous album, where Johnson featured notable musicians like NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne, "Flau & B" is a solo album. The tracks are picked up well by the fans as the album has already earned the 12th spot on the R&B/Soul chart on iTunes. Flau'jae Johnson's next goal is to enter the top 10.

