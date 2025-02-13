Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Flau'jae Johnson's Valentine's Day project

Alexis Ohanian, husband of 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, has taken to social media to congratulate Flau'jae Johnson on her new music release. Johnson is a college basketball player turned rapper who has transformed childhood tragedy into something more positive.

Johnson's father was a well-known rapper, Jason Johnson, aka Camoflauge, and her mother is Kia Brooks. Brooks was pregnant with Flau'jae when Camoflauge was shot and killed in an as-yet-unsolved murder. Following in her father's footsteps, Flau'Jae has turned to rap music and wants to take his legacy forward.

On February 14 (Valentine's Day) Flau'jae is releasing her first R&B album, and she took to her account on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the same:

Trending

"My first rnb project drops tn"

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are friends with the rapper and supporters of women's college basketball. Ohanian was quick to respond to the post by Flau'jae and wrote:

"Gonna be another hit no doubt"

Expand Tweet

Ohanian's family history features brushes with tragedy. Ohanian has Armenian ancestry - his family came from Kharput, which is now in modern-day Turkey and his grandfather's parents were caught up and orphaned in the Armenian Genocide of the 1920's.

Consequently, Ohanian's mother Manzar lost her parents and siblings on the long march to Aleppo across the Syrian desert. Flau'jae and Ohanian have had a difficult childhood. In 2024, Flau'jae invited the Reddit co-founder to her podcast The Best of Both Worlds, where they talked about business and hobbies.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's investment in women's basketball

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Ohanian reportedly first learned of Flau'Jae on the basketball court as she played for Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. She was named Region 6-6A Player of the Year as a senior. She went on to win MVP at the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic and was picked for the McDonald's All-American Game in 2022.

She starred in the Prime Video docuseries The Money Game: LSU, where she shared the screen alongside Jayden Daniels, Angel Reese, Livvy Dunne, and Alia Armstrong as they navigated through the 2023-24 LSU season.

Ohanian and Serena Williams are major investors in several sporting ventures but the man estimated to be worth $150 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) has a particular interest in women's basketball.

He has donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team and promised further investment in the team going forward. Ohanian, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, aims to contribute to the UVA women's basketball program in the coming years too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas