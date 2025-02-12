Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian exults in nine-figure valuation for his venture capital firm

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has made a significant mark in the world of entrepreneurship. The 41-year-old tech entrepreneur recently celebrated yet another milestone created by his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

Ohanian, whose net worth is estimated at $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently holds a nearly 5% stake in the company. In 2010, he co-founded Initialized Capital, helping lead seed investments totaling over $500 million across numerous startups.

The Reddit co-founder currently leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, through which he notably organized the women-only track event Athlos NYC last year. Ohanian recently shared a significant update on X, announcing a milestone for one of 776’s portfolio startups. While he did not disclose the exact valuation or the company's name, he emphasized that his firm still has much more to accomplish.

Trending

"Today's a good day for another 776 company announcement... 9 figure valuation? Yes. And the job's far from finished," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

In 2014, Serena Williams' husband, invested $15,000 in Ethereum. By 2023, the value of his holdings would have grown to $80 million.

The 41-year-old has merged his passion for sports and entrepreneurship through investments in two major teams. Ohanian, alongside Serena and Venus Williams, co-owns Los Angeles Golf Club. Additionally, he holds a significant stake in the NWSL’s Angel City FC.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian draws a parallel between building Reddit and growing women's sports

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Katelin Holloway, a founding partner at Seven Seven Six, recently highlighted the deep cultural impact of sports fandom. She emphasized that shared passion fosters friendships, trust, and empathy—qualities she believes are increasingly vital in today’s world.

"The more I experience the fandom of sport, the more I understand why this is a critical pillar of culture. Belongingness is a shortcut to friendship and intimacy, which breeds trust and empathy - something the world needs a lot more these days," she wrote on X.

Alexis Ohanian responded by likening the effort to grow women's sports to the early challenges of launching Reddit. He referenced the social media platform’s initial struggles in building an audience.

"It's like we're building @reddit all over again in women's soccer, golf, women's track..."

Expand Tweet

Ohanian, a University of Virginia alumnus, has been a strong advocate for women's sports. He made the largest donation in Cavalier women’s basketball history and the second-largest to UVA women’s athletics, later revealing it was a seven-figure sum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas