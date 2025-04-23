$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson expresses gratitude as she becomes the face of giant sports company's latest campaign

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson has expressed her gratitude at being selected to be the face of the “Stay in the game” campaign by Foot Locker and Puma. Johnson is coming off an impressive season with the Tigers that saw her average 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

On Tuesday, she posted on Instagram to express her eagerness to see her new campaign shine.

I'm beyond grateful to be the face of the @footlocker x @puma campaign, 🔥🥹🙌🙌 gracing 195 stores nationwide and billboards in iconic spots like NYC's 34th Street and Times Square, as well as LA's Hollywood and Highland!" Flau'jae wrote.

Huge thanks to my incredible team, @kiajbrooks and @destineedickerson, for this amazing opportunity 🙏🏼🥹🔥. Can't wait to see the campaign come to life,tag me when you spot it! 👀🤗"

Flau'jae Johnson, whose NIL value is worth $1.5 million per on3, has been doing well on the court and off the court. While she is an excellent hooper, she is also an excellent rapper.

She has almost 4 million followers and social media and has scored deals with several top brands. Apart from Puma and Foot Locker, she also has deals with Samsung, Oreo, and Powerade.

Flau'jae Johnson set to conclude tour

While it's currently the college basketball offseason, Flau'jae Johnson has been keeping herself quite busy. She has been on tour with rapper Bossman Dlow Curry this April.

So far, she's performed in Boston, Toronto, and Colorado. Last week, she posted a video of one of her performances while on tour.

"DLO CURRY TOUR IS LITT," she wrote in the caption.

The last show of the tour will take place in Jacksonville on April 26.

Johnson caused a bit of a stir as she teased a big announcement earlier this month.

"To Louisiana State University, I’m forever indebted for the opportunity to pursue my dreams," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Stay tuned for a major announcement soon... 4 junior year out!"

Some speculated that she was set to announce entering the transfer portal. However, it turned out she was just hyping up her upcoming tour, and she will be returning for her senior year at LSU.

