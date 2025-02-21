$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson reacts with 2 words as LSU honors student managers

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is balancing her roles as a phenom on the court for her program and a rising star in the music industry.

On Wednesday, LSU's official Instagram account honored their student managers with a heartfelt post.

"We could not do what we do without all the help and hard work from our student managers! Happy #ManagerAppreciationWeek," LSU Tigers wrote in the caption.

Flau'jae reposted this on her Instagram story and added her two-word reaction.

"Gang nem," Johnson wrote while showcasing love for the behind-the-scenes contributors.

In the 2024-25 season, Flau'jae Johnson continues to impress with an average of 19.5 points per game. She also averages 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Her performance and leadership have been a key reason for the Tigers' 25-2 overall record, as they sit third in the SEC.

She released her new album "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day, which got significant attention on Apple Music. Her song OTW made it to great albums like Breaking R&B and High Maintenance.

In a recent on-call interview with People, Flau'jae discussed how her dual passions complement each other:

"As I get better and better at basketball and playing with pace, I realize it's the same thing as music. It's all about rhythm and flow."

In December 2024, Johnson also expanded her professional horizons. She signed a NIL deal with Unrivaled, a new women's 3-on-3 basketball league. Apart from that, $1.5 million NIL-valued Johnson (per On3) also has partnerships with brands like Powerade, The Athlete's Foot, and PUMA.

Flau'jae Johnson shows her support on Chris Hilton Jr.'s LSU Football video

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson also maintains a supportive relationship with LSU football wide receiver, Chris Hilton Jr., They announced their relationship in December 2024. Since then, the couple have been seen uplifting each other on social media.

LSU Football shared a video on Instagram that showcased Hilton Jr. in training, to which Johnson replied:

"I'm not gonna say much until szn starts 💨✌️."

Chris Hilton Jr. concluded his last season with 243 yards and three touchdowns. He was instrumental and was a key reason for the Tigers' 9-4 overall record in that season.

