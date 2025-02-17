$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson thanks $3.6 trillion worth company’s music streaming platform after latest song’s success 

LSU’s rising star Flau’jae Johnson celebrated another major milestone in her music career. The multi-talented athlete and rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to express her gratitude to Apple Music after her latest song, OTW, gained significant traction on the platform.

Flau’jae Johnson, whose NIL valuation stands at an impressive $1.5 million (per On3), shared a series of screenshots of Apple Music on her Instagram story. She thanked the $3.6 trillion company's (per Forbes) music streaming platform for her song's placement in multiple playlists, including Breaking R&B and High Maintenance.

Flau’jae Johnson thanks $9.2 billion worth company’s music streaming platform after latest song’s success - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

OTW is a track from Flau'jae Johnson new album, "Flau&B," which dropped on Valentine's Day. The album has received positive feedback from Johnson's LSU teammates, who hyped it up on social media.

Flau’jae Johnson speaks on how music and basketball have helped her rhythm

For LSU star Flau’jae Johnson, juggling basketball and music isn’t as tough as it looks. At just 21 years old, she’s leading the LSU Tigers with 19.6 points per game during an impressive NCAA season (25-1).

Off the court, she’s also a rising recording artist, gaining recognition from rap legends like Lil Wayne, performing on major stages, and refining her sound.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with People on Friday, Johnson explained her packed schedule filled with basketball practice, interviews, and music sessions and the interconnection of her two passions.

"As I get better and better at basketball and playing with pace, I realize it's the same thing as music," Flau’jae said. "It’s all about rhythm and flow. So, I try to play with more rhythm, and it’s helped me become a better athlete."

This mindset hasn’t just transformed her game, it has also shaped her music. On Friday, she dropped her first-ever R&B project, fittingly titled Flau&B. Known for her rap roots, Johnson is now exploring melodies alongside her hard-hitting bars. She was quick to clarify that she’s not stepping away from rap.

"This is not hardcore R&B," Johnson said. "I don’t want fans to get it twisted. It’s Flau&B. I’m not a singer, but I want people to hear my range."

Johnson also noted that she has more control in the studio than on the court, where the referees, opponents, and teammates all factor into her performance.

