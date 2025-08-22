$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson shows support as Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more inspire special WNBA record

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson celebrated a historic accomplishment in the WNBA. The league announced an all-time attendance record of 2.5 million, surpassing the previous mark set in 2002.

Rising college stars turned professional icons like Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese seemed to have brought a new wave of excitement, translating their massive fan followings into ticket sales and record-breaking engagement.

$1.5 million NIL-valued (per On3) Flau’jae Johnson reshared the graphic of the same on Instagram.

LSU Tigers' Flau’jae Johnson celebrates WNBA milestone - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

Bueckers, drafted first in 2025 by the Dallas Wings, debuted on May 16, scoring 10 points in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Just five days later, she recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. By July, her impressive performances earned her Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark opened her second WNBA season with a 20-point triple-double in the Indiana Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky. Just four games in, she averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and a league-leading 9.3 assists per contest.

On May 27, Angel Reese became the fastest player ever to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds, accomplishing the feat in just 38 games, surpassing Tina Charles. She then recorded a triple-double in a 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun, becoming the fastest forward and third fastest player in league history to achieve the mark with 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Her dominance earned her WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on July 1 after averaging 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Days later, she was selected for the WNBA All-Star Game on Jul. 6.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson set for special role at NASCAR race

NASCAR announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and LSU Tigers’ Flau’jae Johnson will serve honorary roles at the final regular-season race at Daytona. Mysterio was announced as the honorary starter to deliver the command, “Drivers, start your engines,” as Johnson will wave the green flag to kick off the race, according to a report from Bob Pockrass on Wednesday.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Rey Mysterio will give the command to start engines for the Cup race Saturday night at Daytona ... LSU basketball player/musician Flau’jae Johnson will wave the green flag.

Johnson represents the next generation of sports and entertainment stars. As an athlete and rapper, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 after helping LSU win its first-ever women’s basketball national championship. Johnson guided them to an Elite Eight appearance last season.

Johnson, the daughter of late rapper Camoflage (Jason Johnson), signed to Roc Nation and has showcased her talent on platforms like The Rap Game and America’s Got Talent.

