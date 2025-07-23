Cheers to WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was injured ahead of WrestleMania 41, when he suffered a torn groin and later revealed that he also busted his eardrum. Mysterio was able to make an appearance as part of the Worlds Collide event last month, but he hasn't yet returned to the ring since the injury.Mysterio is considered a veteran in pro wrestling, and today marks 23 years since he made his WWE debut on SmackDown. The veteran luchador was well-known all over the world ahead of his World Wrestling Entertainment debut on July 25, 2002, edition of the blue brand. Since then, he has become a household name and a multi-time World Champion.The Master of 619 was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.SmackDown, back in 2002, would be pre-taped on a Tuesday, before airing on a Thursday. This means that his debut was actually on a Tuesday, but it didn't air until July 25.Of course, things have changed for WWE over the past decade, and now all of their shows are able to air live, unless there is a reason for a pre-taped episode.Rey Mysterio has been joined in WWE by his son DominikRey Mysterio is one of the few parents who have had the opportunity to have a storyline in WWE with their own child. Dominik initially debuted in 2020 alongside his father before later turning against him in 2022, allowing the two men to face off numerous times.Dominik worked with Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero on a storyline on SmackDown in the summer of 2005 and is now one of the company's biggest stars, 20 years later. At just eight years old, Dom was dragged into the feud between his uncle and his father when his paternity was questioned. Luckily, it was Rey Mysterio who came out on top and was able to keep custody of his son.It's unclear when Mysterio will be making his return to the ring given his recent injury, but he is on the poster for this weekend's Supershow in Mexico.