$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 3-word reaction on LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow's edgy WNBA Orange Carpet look

LSU Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow went with an edgy look for the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday. Her LSU Tigers teammate Flau'jae Johnson was a fan.

For her orange carpet look, the Chicago, Illinois native went with an all-black and seemingly all-leather look. She complemented it with unique accessories such as her purse and jacket.

Johnson, whose NIL value is $1.5 million per On3, took it to her X account to rave on Morrow's outfit for the special night.

"Foot on necks," Johnson captioned her repost of Morrow's look.

In a night where the WNBA aspirants, including Morrow, came to show out, Johnson acknowledged all the great fits in the special event.

"All the outfits are eating. Doing y'all big one #WNBADraft," she wrote with a heart eyes emoji.

There's no doubt now that Johnson is glad to see her now-former running mate in Morrow head to the WNBA.

For the Savannah, Georgia native, she is running it back with the Kim Mulkey-coached squad for the 2025-2026 season, which will be her fourth year of college hoops.

Johnson is coming off a strong season where she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. She had 28 points in a losing effort as LSU lost to UCLA 72-65 in the Elite 8.

Despite not going all the way in the 2025 March Madness, the 2024-2025 Tigers still had a strong season with an overall record of 31-6 and 12-4 during this year's SEC play earlier in the campaign.

Aneesah Morrow was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Conneticut Sun

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Connecticut Sun selected Aneesah Morrow. As the rumblings of her becoming a top pick came to fruition, the stalwart will now bring her immense energy and hustle and dominant inside play to the league.

In her final college basketball season with the LSU Tigers, Morrow averaged team highs in points, rebounds and steals with 18.7, 13.5 and 2.5, respectively, to go along with 1.6 assists per contest.

