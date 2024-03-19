$1.7 billion valued Kim Kardashian partners with Hunter Dickinson among 5 other NCAAB stars to promote $4 billion worth SKIMS

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Kansas Jayhawks’ center Hunter Dickinson and five other college hoops players in a groundbreaking NIL deal to endorse SKIMS.

The announcement highlights the collaboration dubbed "SKIMS March All-Stars." It features CBB talents like Caleb Love, Donovan Clingan, Dickinson, Jared McCain, Robert Dillingham and Paxson Wojcik.

In a promotional video shared by Kardashian, the players are seen endorsing SKIMS' latest men's Terry loungewear line, set to hit the market just in time for the NCAA Tournament.

The strategic partnership will see SKIMS' foray into men's fashion, leveraging the star power of these college athletes to reach a broader audience.

Dickinson, earning the Big 12 Conference's Newcomer of the Year, brings both talent and visibility to the partnership. SKIMS is co-founded by $1.7 billion-worth Kim Kardashian (as per FORBES) alongside Emma Grede and Jens Grede.

With a valuation surpassing $4 billion (via the NY Times), the company's expansion into men's fashion aims to tap a wider market.

Hunter Dickinson discusses extra COVID year amid Kansas return rumors

The rumors are swirling about Hunter Dickinson’s potential return for another season with the Kansas Jayhawks. The senior center discussed the prospect of utilizing the extra COVID-19 year of eligibility.

“Obviously it’s there, the COVID year. I definitely won’t have a decision before the end of the year because a lot can change from now until the end,” he said.

Dickinson says he won't rush to any conclusions before the season concludes.

He has the option to extend his college career due to the COVID-19 eligibility rule but he remains focused on finishing the current season strong.

He had a double-double against Kansas State on March 6. Dickinson scores 18.2 points and grabs 11.0 rebounds per game. Despite his steady performances, the 23-year-old center is largely overlooked in NBA draft discussions.

