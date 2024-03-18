What is inside Kim Kardashian’s bag? Star discusses her beauty non-negotiables 

Kim Kardashian is one of the most iconic fashion and beauty influencers of this generation. The beauty mogul boasts an enviable following on social media and a chain of successful fashion and beauty businesses.

One thing the Kardashian never does is gatekeep her beauty products. The 43-year-old fashionista has never shied away from updating her fans about her beauty routines and must-have products. From laser treatments to face washes, LED face masks and exfoliating routines, the SKKN founder has kept fans updated on her beauty secrets over the years.

In an up-close-and-personal video on her SKKN Instagram page, Kim Kardashian revealed the contents of her bag and we couldn’t help but notice a few beauty products worth checking out!

A peek into the beauty products in Kim Kardashian’s bag

In the video, Kardashian holds up her Balenciaga bag and does a "Purse Tour", as she calls it, removing the contents of her bag one after the other and explaining their uses and their methods of application.

Some of the beauty products in the bag include:

1) The SKKN soft matte lips

The SKKN soft matte lips (Image via SKKN)

This soft matte lipstick is made up of dimethicone, hydrogdenated polyisobutebe, jojoba seed oil and hydrogenated castor oil, amongst others that provide full lip coverage. The product formula is supposed to hydrate lips for up to 8 hours and is available in 10 classic nude shades. In the video, Kardashian stated that she used soft matte lip color 3. This beauty product retails at $32 on the SKKN website.

2) The SKKN lip liner

The SKKN lip liner (Image via SKKN)

The SKKN lip liner contains organic jojoba oil and squalane that provides moisture, which aims at smoothening the appearance of fine lines on lips.

The product is available in 15 classic nude shades, ranging from light to deep, and is supposed to complement the Soft Matte Lip colors.

Kim Kardashian uses the lip liner in color 12, which she blends with the Matte Lip color 3.

The lip liner sells for $22 on SKKN website.

3) SKKN oil drops

The SKKN oil drops (Image via SKKN)

This glow oil is made from an active oil soluble form of Vitamin C that is intended to even out the complexion and reduce the appearance of pores. The oil drop is also combined with 7% squalane which may help reduce dark spots and dehydration.

This product is priced at $95 on the SKKN website.

4) SKKN Mini Face Duo Set

The SKKN Mini Face Duo Set (Image via SKKN)

This travel size set features a resurfacing mask containing AHA and pumpkin enzyme mask that could help exfoliate the skin.

The second piece of the set features a face cream containing postbiotic for supposed skin nourishment.

Kim Kardashian gave a brief tutorial on the application of the face cream. The set is available for $48 on SKKN website.

5) Kylie Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Glow balm

The Kylie Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Glow balm (Image via Kylie Cosmetics)

This Paraben-free lip and cheek glow balm contains isodecyl neopentanoate, seed oil and flower extracts among others, with an aim to acquire a natural flush of color and satin finish. The cream is supposed to provide buildable color without cakiness or streaks.

The brand tags this product as cruelty-free, vegan and clean. Kim Kardashian’s favorite shade is brownish rose in feelings neutral.

The lip and cheek glow balm sells for $20 on Kylie Cosmetics.

These beauty products have positive reviews on their respective websites, and is a part of Kim Kardashian's makeup routine.