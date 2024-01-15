LSU Tigers basketball star Angel Reese has always been full of praise for her famous cousin, Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans, who won a national championship with UConn a few days after Reese won hers with LSU in April.

Hawkin's mother, Jasmine, and Reese's father, Michael, are siblings, making the duo first cousins. They're both from Maryland, with Hawkins from Gaithersburg and Reese from Baltimore.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese hyped up Hawkins on Instagram after he registered 34 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Pelicans to a 118-108 win at the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday:

"HEARD YOU JHAWK."

Enter caption

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins's unique relationship

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins both won the national championships for their teams in April to make for a festive Easter period for their family.

After the NCAA Tournament, Jordan Hawkins was in disbelief that they had accomplished such a feat at the same time.

"Man, it's truly amazing because I just remember just being in D.C. with her," Hawkins said. "We (were) just kids, just dreaming about this moment and look at us now. Two national championships, one family. That's pretty cool.

"We both said we need to go home right away for the cookout. I know it's going to be crazy. The whole family is going to be there. This is for all the kids from Gaithersburg, Md., that didn't think they could do it. I did it. Now you can do it, man. Me and Angel paved the way. We did it. I'm going to see her in Maryland soon. The cookout gonna be lit."

Hawkins also defended the expressive Reese when she was under fire for her controversial John Cena gesture at Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the national championship game.

"Angel has the heart of a lion; she's not worried about any of that," he said. "She's from the dirty streets of Baltimore, so she's the toughest of the toughest. That's not anything to her."

When he was picked at No. 14 by the New Orleans Pelicans, Reese was on hand to congratulate him on Instagram reminding him that New Orleans was not far from LSU, which is in Baton Rouge.

"So proud of you! WE IN THE CITYYYY," she wrote.

With Reese eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft, the family cookouts could be even more fun for the cousins from Maryland with two professionals in the family.