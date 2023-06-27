"So proud of you": Angel Reese beams with pride as cousin Jordan Hawkins' makes his NBA dreams come true

"I'll put my money on you kid." Those were President Joe Biden's words to LSU Tigers star Angel Reese when they visited the White House in celebration of their national championship.

The man the president was betting against? Reese's cousin, Jordan Hawkins, who was at the White House that day with his team, the UConn Huskies. They were the men's national champions.

From growing up together to both becoming national champions a day apart, to bantering with the president of the United States of America. It's safe to say that Jordan Hawkins and Angel Reese will have a hell of a story to tell their grandchildren.

It didn't end there either, because barely a month later, Hawkins was the No. 14 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier that night, before the draft had even gotten underway, Reese predicted that the Pelicans would pick Hawkins.

They're now both in Louisiana, Jordan Hawkins with the Pelicans and Angel Reese with LSU. Talk about serendipity.

Of course, after predicting a 1-in-30 chance that her cousin would land in the same state that she's in, Reese was justifiably excited.

Right after Hawkins was picked, she posted a message on her Instagram story stating how proud of her cousin she was:

"So proud of you! WE IN THE CITYYYY."

The Associated Press @AP



The 2023 NCAA champion LSU women's basketball team visited the White House Friday.



bit.ly/43qLSny

The Angel Reese-Jordan Hawkins connection

Reese and Hawkins were born seven days apart, played against each other at the family cookouts in Maryland and witnessed each other begin their basketball careers.

Reese's father, Michael, is brother to Hawkin's mother, Jasmine, making them first cousins. They don't hide the affection they have for each other, always posting messages of support from each other on social media before the big moments of each other's careers.

After reaching the Final Four Hawkins talked about Reese in a heartfelt manner:

"Angel and me, go way back since we was young. I remember we was the park, she was cooking me. To see we're both in the Final Four is amazing. I love her to death, love her family to death."

Reese and Hawkins seem genuinely close, and after they had led their teams to national championships, Hawkins revealed what his cousin told him. He further revealed that the extended family would hold a joint celebration.

"(She) said she was proud of me," Hawkins said. "We both said we need to go home right away for the cookout. I know it's going to be crazy. The whole family is going to be there."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins go way back. Now they’re both repping the DMV and fighting for a national championship for LSU and UConn @highlighther



(via twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Me and Angel go way back … I remember we was at the park, she was cooking me.”Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins go way back. Now they’re both repping the DMV and fighting for a national championship for LSU and UConn@highlighther(via @awebbreese “Me and Angel go way back … I remember we was at the park, she was cooking me.”Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins go way back. Now they’re both repping the DMV and fighting for a national championship for LSU and UConn 🙏 @highlighther (via @awebbreese) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/69tqF9zyOW

