NBA analyst ponders on whether the Pelicans wanted to get rid of Zion Williamson: "This has to be their last year doing the Zion dance"

Zion Williamson played just 29 games last season. He has now missed a staggering 188 out of possible 302 games (62.5%) since his rookie year in 2019.

In two seasons where he was reasonably healthy, he easily made the All-Star team. The trouble is, he can’t consistently be available due to a myriad of injuries.

“Zanos” is only 22 years old but his future with the New Orleans Pelicans might be in doubt. Here’s what Bill Simmons had to say in his podcast about how the Pelicans could view Williamson’s status moving forward:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think this has to be their last year doing the Zion [Williamson] dance. I really do think that if there was a trade for him this week, it would have happened.

"There’s such a disparity about what New Orleans feels Zion’s value is versus what the league is looking at it from afar. … Would it shock me if he wasn’t on the team to start the season? No.”

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

—Sneaky summer teams: Sac, Dallas, Hou, Utah.

—Is there a simple Dame trade staring at us?

—Would GSW dare to trade… (gulp)?

—We did a “one more time/one last job” draft.

—Guesses for EVERY major free agent (team + $$$)



open.spotify.com/episode/7bdShY… New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo —Sneaky summer teams: Sac, Dallas, Hou, Utah.—Is there a simple Dame trade staring at us?—Would GSW dare to trade… (gulp)?—We did a “one more time/one last job” draft.—Guesses for EVERY major free agent (team + $$$) New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo —Sneaky summer teams: Sac, Dallas, Hou, Utah.—Is there a simple Dame trade staring at us? —Would GSW dare to trade… (gulp)?—We did a “one more time/one last job” draft.—Guesses for EVERY major free agent (team + $$$)open.spotify.com/episode/7bdShY…

Leading into the 2023 NBA Draft, there were rumors that Zion Williamson’s stay in New Orleans was already about to end. The Portland Trail Blazers were reportedly one of the teams who were looking to trade for the former Duke superstar.

Portland stood pat and eventually drafted Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray and Rayan Ruper. Simmons had this to say if he was in New Orleans' shoes and the Blazers’ rumored offer was available:

“I would have [traded Williamson to Portland for the No 3 pick ]. Simons would have to be in there, too. I’d take Nurkic. I think I would have. … I feel like that’s a better trade 'cause I can now keep Dame [Lillard] versus what I’m looking at [a possible trade for Lillard].”

Sportsbook Review @SBRReview



With the Portland Trail Blazers eagerly seeking to bolster their roster with another superstar, could Williamson be headed to Portland?



bit.ly/3JmEulw Is Zion Williamson's tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans reaching its conclusion?With the Portland Trail Blazers eagerly seeking to bolster their roster with another superstar, could Williamson be headed to Portland? Is Zion Williamson's tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans reaching its conclusion? With the Portland Trail Blazers eagerly seeking to bolster their roster with another superstar, could Williamson be headed to Portland? bit.ly/3JmEulw

After injuring his right hamstring in February against the Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans fans were cautiously happy Zion Williamson was expected to return in six weeks. One setback after another pushed him to the end of the regular season.

With the New Orleans Pelicans battling for their lives in the play-in tournament, Williamson appeared in warmups. The two-time All-Star told the media that he could do anything physically but that he didn’t feel like “Zion.”

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin later clarified that “Zanos” never received the clearance to play.

Zion Williamson will be under the microscope next season

Zion Williamson’s five-year, $194.3 million deal kicks in next season. The massive amount will only put him under even greater scrutiny from basketball fans.

Moriah Mills, a former adult film star, has been making claims against Williamson over the past few weeks. Mills has insisted the power forward has not been diligently working on his body to return and help his team contend for the playoffs.

Whether Mills’ accusations are true or not, all eyes will be on Zion Williamson’s health and conditioning next season.

Spotrac @spotrac



Even if he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans long-term, signing the deal there makes sense.



bit.ly/3kwqetv Zion Williamson can sign a 5 yr, $186M max extension with the #Pelicans this offseason, or a 4 yr, $137M contract with a different team after the 2022-23 season.Even if he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans long-term, signing the deal there makes sense. Zion Williamson can sign a 5 yr, $186M max extension with the #Pelicans this offseason, or a 4 yr, $137M contract with a different team after the 2022-23 season. Even if he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans long-term, signing the deal there makes sense.bit.ly/3kwqetv

The Pelicans put their eggs in the Williamson basket when they gave him the massive contract. They’re still waiting for him to show them that he deserved the huge contract.

Also read: 4 potential trades for Zion Williamson ft. Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and more

Poll : 0 votes